The riots began with politicians' language that normalized racism





The riots of recent weeks did not start with violence, but with the words spoken by politicians, a famous photographer and social activist has said. Misan Harriman, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said the language used by MPs had normalised racism for too long. Appearing in a video projected onto the Houses of Parliament, he praised the beautiful scenes that unfolded on Wednesday as huge crowds gathered for anti-racism protests after days of violent unrest. He said the majority of the British public had shown they celebrated difference and challenged politicians to do the same. The screening, in collaboration with race equality think tank The Runnymede Trust, showed clips of politicians, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, referencing his 2018 comment in which he said it was absolutely ridiculous that some Muslim women chose to walk around looking like letterboxes. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has been criticised for her past comments on immigration and against so-called Islamists, also appears in the compilation, as does former Prime Minister David Cameron who spoke in 2015 of a swarm of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Former Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth was also there, with an excerpt from an interview in which he discussed the processing of asylum claims and used the phrase “we're going to send them back” when referring to people who shouldn't be here. Mr Harriman said: “Over the last 48 hours we have seen beautiful scenes, with tens of thousands of people across the UK rallying for love and acceptance in our communities.” But the images we have all seen of these horrific racist attacks are frightening. And the truth is that these racist riots began right here, not with violence, but with words. He called on politicians to say that it is the racists who are not welcome, that it is the racists who have not integrated into 21st century Britain. Unrest last week included groups chanting “stop the boats.” The phrase was used frequently by the last Conservative government, even appearing on the lectern from which some speeches were delivered in Downing Street. Dr Shabna Begum, of Runnymede Trust, said: “People of colour are fed up with being used as a distraction from the problems caused by politicians.” It’s not enough to make a few arrests. Politicians are guilty of creating the conditions that enabled this violence, and we need them to commit to a new political contract that is bold enough not to engage in racism and actually address the root causes of this violence, from the economy to educating our children about our shared migration history.

