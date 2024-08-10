Trump Holds Rambling Press Conference As Harris, Walz Make Stops On First TourExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump gave a rambling news conference Thursday — his first since Vice President Kamala Harris announced her running mate.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Ten years ago today in Ferguson, Missouri, about 20 minutes from here, a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown Jr., a young black man. We'll see what's changed since then, but first…

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

With less than 90 days left until the November election, the campaign appears to be in full swing.

MARTIN: For the first time since Vice President Harris announced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her opponent, former President Donald Trump, spoke at a news conference. The conference was disjointed and chaotic. Meanwhile, Harris and Walz continue their first tour with a stop in the swing state of Michigan.

FADEL: For more on Trump and Harris' latest appearances, NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben is with us. Hello, Danielle.

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, BYLINE: Hello.

FADEL: Good morning. Let's start with Trump's press conference yesterday. What did we learn from it?

KURTZLEBEN: The big news we got is that Trump is now open to three debates with Kamala Harris. This comes after weeks of hesitation about whether he would debate her. He has now named three dates in September for the debate, and three networks — ABC News, NBC News and Fox News. Shortly after saying that, Harris said she would participate in the September 10 debate on ABC — Trump had previously backed out — and she also told reporters that she was open to other debates, but she had not committed to anything.

FADEL: And Trump answered questions for almost an hour. What kind of questions did reporters ask him?

KURTZLEBEN: Well, it was disjointed and chaotic, yeah, so I can't really get into everything here, but I'll touch on a few things. He touched on a lot of things that we've all been wondering about, in the press, over the last few weeks. One of them was his comments that Harris only recently started saying she was black. Our reporter asked, how is that true? She went to a historically black college.

FADEL: That's true.

KURTZLEBEN: He didn't seem to want to answer. He said repeatedly, “You'll have to ask him.” Another reporter asked him what he thought about Harris' recent mass protests, and that seemed to really hit him.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Oh, leave me alone.

(LAUGH)

TRUMP: Look, I had 107,000 people in New Jersey. You didn't report that. I'm so glad you asked. What did she have yesterday, 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you'd say my campaign is over.

KURTZLEBEN: Now, a quick fact check. That rally in New Jersey was really big, but the idea that it was 100,000 people has been fact checked. It seems to be too high.

FADEL: Yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: But again, you can hear that he sounded pretty angry. Another thing is that he was asked whether the FDA was going to revoke access to mifepristone, one of the drugs used in medical abortions. He indicated that he was open to that idea. Now, even by Trump standards, what I'm really saying is that he was evasive, unclear and pretty combative.

FADEL: So that's what the press wanted to know. What did Trump seem to want to get out of this press conference?

KURTZLEBEN: Well, there are a couple of things. First of all, he said he would do the debates. Then he criticized Harris and Tim Walz, saying they were too liberal. He said repeatedly that he didn't think it was fair to run against her, since Biden was the one running in the primary, and he also criticized her for not giving enough press interviews, which has become a common criticism among Republicans of Harris.

He then took it a step further. He was pretty vocal in his criticism of her, repeatedly accusing her of not being smart. At one point, he even said she was “not smart enough to do a press conference.” It seems that Harris and Walz were getting so much attention that he just wanted some for himself.

FADEL: So Harris, along with Walz, made an appearance in Detroit with the UAW. What did she say?

KURTZLEBEN: Well, she thanked them for their support. She talked a lot about the importance of unions. They create fairness. What's striking is that she and Walz seem to be just sending a positive message, which seems to be their goal, since she's the new candidate at a time when many American voters were just exhausted with Biden and Trump.

FADEL: This is Danielle Kurtzleben from NPR. Thank you, Danielle.

KURTZLEBEN: Thank you.

