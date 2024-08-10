Imran Khan says he 'might be driven to commit murder' if his daughter Imara's teacher raises her hand against her;





Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and domestic violence

Imran Khan's love for his daughter Imara knows no bounds and he often talks about their bond. Recently, the actor said that he would be angry if a school teacher raised a hand on Imara. He also mentioned that he “might be driven to commit murder” if he saw someone molesting his child.

In a recent interview with We Are Yuvaa, Imran Khan spoke about the education system. He said that when he was in school and was younger than his daughter, teachers would beat them every day and ‘caning’ was the solution for every mistake according to them. Imran recalls, “The regularity with which teachers would beat us was really starting to bother me. Imagine if his daughter were subjected to the same behaviour today and if a teacher were to beat his child, he would ‘see red’ and might even feel compelled to commit murder.”

Imran also spoke about sexual violence scenes in films. He said that he would think twice before engaging in a scene like that today because he is a parent now. He added that when you become a parent, you start thinking about these things. “Today, I ask myself: what would happen if my daughter were to watch this scene? If I am doing a scene with someone, two guys having ‘boy talk’ or if I am doing a scene with a female co-star, how would my daughter feel watching that interaction? And I hope and I want it to be something that I am not ashamed of,” he said.

On the professional front, Imran Khan is known for starring in films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and many more. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti directed by Nikkhil Advani and it has been 9 years since fans last saw him on the silver screen. Imran is expected to make a comeback in films soon.

Disclaimer: If you need help or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please contact your nearest mental health professional, NGO or talk to someone. There are several helplines available for this purpose.

