Trump 'winks' at China, promises more 'couch time' with Xi Jinping if he wins US election – Executive Digest





Donald Trump on Thursday made remarks about his relationship with China at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, hinting at a rapprochement with Beijing if he is elected in the US presidential election in November. It was his first press briefing since announcing on Tuesday that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would run for the Democratic Party. Trump recalled a moment with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the relationship between them was excellent and recalled that they met on a “nice couch” at Mar-a-Lago, anticipating more similar episodes if he were re-elected. “I think I’ll get along very well with China. Chinese President Xi and I are good friends, we’re right here, right there,” Trump said, gesturing toward the area where reporters were stationed. Trump stressed that the relationship with Xi was positive until the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, which he said damaged the relationship. I blamed him for Covid and I broke off our relationship, but I think we will have a great relationship and it will be mutually beneficial, as long as there is no exploitation of the United States by China, which, as you well know, was what is happening, Trump said. In January 2020, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump praised relations with China, saying they had never been better. At the time, Trump said, “Our relationship with China has probably never been better… Xi Jinping is pro-China, I’m pro-U.S., but other than that, we love each other,” Politico reported. However, this perspective changed after the pandemic began. Trump began referring to COVID-19 as the Chinese virus, prompting accusations of racism. In August 2020, Trump revealed that he had not spoken to Xi Jinping since the pandemic began and expressed in an interview on Fox Sports Radio that while he had a good relationship with Xi, he no longer felt the same way now. Despite Trump's attempts to play up his relationship with the Chinese leader, some Chinese netizens have expressed support for the announcement of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' campaign partner. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ties to China, having taught at a high school in the city of Foshan in Guangdong province from 1989 to 1990. Walz said the United States must be firm about China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, while also expressing support for seeking common ground with the superpower where possible. Since Walz announced his candidacy as Kamala Harris' running mate, his approval ratings have risen. In contrast, the ratings of J.D. Vance, Trump's Ohio senator, have declined, according to a YouGov poll.

