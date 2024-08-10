Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi's remand extended by 11 days in Toshakhana corruption case





Islamabad, Aug 9: An accountability court has extended the remand of jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the fresh Toshakhana graft case by 11 days, media reported on Friday. The hearing, presided over by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, took place on Thursday at the makeshift courtroom set up in Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail, The Express Tribune reported. Judge Rana approved the extension of the former couple’s remand for 11 days after their 10-day remand in the fresh Toshakhana graft case expired. Khan, 71, has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail for over a year now after his conviction in multiple cases. His wife, Bibi, 49, is also imprisoned along with him. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the accused had cooperated with the investigation team only twice during the previous 10 days of remand. The anti-graft watchdog sought an additional 14 days of remand to complete the investigation. However, after hearing the arguments, the court granted an 11-day extension to the remand and adjourned the hearing till August 19, the report said. Khan and Bibi have already completed 24 days of remand in the fresh Toshakhana corruption case. In that case, the NAB accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from Toshakhana and selling it in violation of laws. Toshakhana is a repository where gifts given to government officials by foreign officials are kept. According to the Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply must be reported to the Cabinet Division. The NAB filed the fresh Toshakhana case against the couple hours after a district and sessions court quashed their conviction in their un-Islamic marriage case last month. The court’s brief order said the two should be released immediately unless they are wanted in other cases. After the hearing on Thursday, Khan told reporters that the ruling coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party would collapse in two months. “These fools do not understand that this government does not have more than two months. The government will collapse in two months,” he was quoted as saying, according to the report. “I have plenty of time (at my disposal), but they (the rulers) are running out of time,” he added. Khan said he would not cut a deal with the powers that be, no matter how long the government kept him behind bars. “A deal is made by someone who has committed a crime. I have no money stashed abroad, and I do not own any property outside the country,” he said. “I have fought all the cases filed against me and will continue to fight. The aim of the cases filed against me and my wife was to break the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf). “NAB has filed four cases against me for gifts from Toshakhana,” he added. Khan also said he had not apologised for the May 9 riots, which broke out after Pakistan Rangers arrested him from the Islamabad High Court premises during his appearance in a corruption case. “I have not apologised unconditionally. For the last 12 months, I have said that the CCTV footage [of May 9 incidents] “PTI workers should be released,” he said. “If it shows that PTI workers were involved in riots, I will apologise, expel them from the party and ensure that they are punished. Am I crazy to tell my people to attack the army?” he added. Khan is facing over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them. Although the former cricketer-turned-politician has been granted bail or his conviction has been quashed, he has not been released. (PTI)

