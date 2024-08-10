Politics
Find arguments and water roses
The race for the next Conservative presidency after their devastating election defeat is shaping up to be a fun one.
Since the momentous Brexit decision in June 2016, the once-disciplined Conservatives have devoted at least as much time to party conflict as they have to governing the world’s sixth-largest economy. Liberal-Tory internationalists, right-wing Law & Order friends, radical nationalists – the party has splintered into groups and groups that have stupidly called themselves research units or even mafia families. The warring camps gleefully fight each other, eagerly encouraged by the media, which turns every anonymous joke into news.
The new leader of the 1922 Club, to which all Conservative MPs belong, thinks it’s over. Since the general election in early July, they have been significantly fewer in number: only 23.7 per cent want to choose the world’s oldest party; their 121 seats in the House of Commons are less than a third of the number won under Boris Johnson in 2019. In 1922, boss Bob Blackman wanted to discipline this more manageable group with yellow cards: anyone caught being mean to people in their own ranks should be publicly denounced.
The criminal hunt will keep Blackman, 66, busy for a while, but he has enough on his plate on other fronts. Blackman knows the list of two women and four men running to succeed Sunak. After protests in local party associations over the summer, job interviews within the parliamentary group and speeches at the party conference in Birmingham, two of the party’s nearly 150,000 paid-up members will then go to primary elections. The new chairman is expected to be chosen in early November.
The process, which is a good three months long, is certainly about content. Recently, for example, three former party leaders called on the new leaders not to water down Britain’s ambitious climate targets. The trio will have a tough time with current frontrunner Kemi Badenoch: the former business and economy minister wants to delay the decarbonisation of the British economy beyond the current 2050 mark. The other right-wing party in the running, former home secretary Priti Patel, even recently called for a complete pause in climate policy.
The third right-winger in the running, former Secretary of State Robert Jenrick, is banking entirely on his reputation as a tough guy on asylum. He has been promoting himself for months but remained loyal to Sunak during the election campaign, and many in the nationalist camp who previously supported Suella Braverman have defected to him. She said goodbye to the race in a column in the conservative Telegraph newspaper: Because she is always spoken ill of, she does not want to lead the party. In reality, the twice-fired minister had no chance because she had repeatedly criticised Sunak during the election campaign. This is considered unforgivable, even among Tories accustomed to trench warfare.
In the British majority voting system, elections are won in the middle. Liberal Conservatives Tom Stimmehat and Melvyn Stride are recalling this iron law and thus soliciting the votes of the moderates in the parliamentary group. Former Foreign and Home Secretary James Cleverly, the third immigrant child in the running and, as a reserve lieutenant colonel, the party's favourite, is also a middle-seat peacemaker.
But will Blackman’s calls for fairness and the threat of yellow cards bear fruit? Anyone who has studied British newspapers recently may doubt it. They often recall Jenrick’s unexplained role in awarding a fraudulent multi-million contract during the Covid pandemic. Kemi is crossing a multi-lane street looking for an argument, a parliamentary group colleague said of the notoriously belligerent Badenoch. Another person was quoted as saying that Patel was partly to blame for the election defeat because of her liberal immigration policy: she now appears as a convicted arsonist and wants to water the roses. Bright prospects for journalists, a lot of grey hair for Blackman.

