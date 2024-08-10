Matt Pottinger: We are now on the brink of a hot war between great powers

Illustration by Ellie Foreman Peck

For several years, Washington foreign policy circles have been tortuously debating whether to call the growing rivalry between the United States and China a “new Cold War.” Proponents of the term argue that only the terminology of the last Cold War can capture the scale and stakes of the struggle between the world’s two most dominant powers today. Opponents point to the many differences between that struggle and the geopolitical context in which it is taking place compared with the last great-power showdown, and fear that using the term will only irritate Beijing and accelerate the confrontation.

Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser under Donald Trump and widely regarded as the architect of his China policy, believes the debate misses the point. “I would say we are now on the verge of a hot war between great powers,” he told me on July 12 via video call from his home in Park City, Utah. He was referring to a comment by the late Henry Kissinger, who acknowledged in 2019, after resisting the comparison for many years, that the United States and China were on the verge of a cold war. But that was before Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping declared their unlimited partnership in February 2022, before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine later that month, before the United States raised tariffs on Chinese high-tech imports, and before the scale of Xi’s ambition to reshape the world order became clear. Pottinger argues that a new Cold War is now the best-case scenario.

If we are to avoid catastrophe, we must recognize that the middle path between open war on the one hand and abject surrender on the other is comparable to the Cold War, he said. It is a competition between hostile adversaries, but when we try to avoid either of these terrible extremes, and even as we recognize that there are significant differences between China and the Soviet Union, we draw lessons from the Cold War to help keep things cold.

Pottinger, 51, is now a distinguished visiting scholar at the Hoover Institution, where he recently edited and published The Bubbling Gap: Urgent Measures to Defend Taiwana book on how to deter China from attacking Taiwan. He argues that to do that, the United States must begin with a clear-eyed assessment of Beijing’s ultimate goals. The United States has hoped to maintain some sort of status quo for many years, whether in the Taiwan Strait or in its relations with Beijing, he said. But while we continue to resist any change to the status quo, Xi Jinping is changing the global dynamic at a rapid pace.

Xi Jinping often speaks of changes the world is undergoing that have not been seen in 100 years. The pace of these changes has only increased in recent months. In June, Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a collective defense treaty that resurrected the Cold War alliance between their two countries. In July, NATO leaders agreed for the first time at the alliance summit in Washington that China was a key enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg bluntly put it, China provides dual-use equipment, microelectronics, [and] many other tools that allow Russia to build missiles, bombs, planes, weapons that it uses to attack Ukraine.

As Pottinger put it: Beijing has progressed to waging a full-scale proxy war against the United States and Europe. He believes that China’s support for Iran should be seen in the same terms. Beijing is Iran’s largest financial backer. It is the largest buyer of sanctioned Iranian oil. It provides diplomatic cover for Tehran, propaganda support, and has hosted some of its terrorist proxies, including Hamas, in Beijing. So we are in uncharted territory. It is high time for the United States to recognize the magnitude of the challenge it faces. We have hit the snooze button repeatedly, and we are now facing something worse than a Cold War. We are witnessing a proxy war waged against us and our allies.

Pottinger studied East Asian languages ​​and literature at the University of Massachusetts before becoming a journalist and moving to China in the late 1990s, where he worked for seven years as a correspondent for Reuters and the Wall Street JournalIn 2005, as the United States was engaged in the War on Terror, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service.

After leaving active duty in 2010, he founded an Asia-focused corporate risk consultancy in New York before joining the National Security Council as senior director for Asia early in Trump's White House tenure in January 2017. He was promoted to deputy national security adviser in 2019 and remained in that role until January 6, 2021, when he resigned in protest over Trump's failure to control the armed mob of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Pottinger later testified against Trump at the House Select Committee investigation into the attack, where he said Trump's response was like adding fuel to the fire. He recalled receiving worried messages from U.S. allies following the attack on the health of American democracy and said it had damaged U.S. national security. I think it has emboldened our enemies by helping give them ammunition to fuel a narrative that our system of government is not working, he explained. [and] that the United States is in decline.

During his tenure in the White House, Pottinger oversaw a significant shift in Washington’s policy toward Beijing, including imposing a series of tariffs on Chinese imports under Trump, who railed against the U.S. trade deficit with China and called himself a “tariff advocate.” Watching Xi closely during this period, Pottinger discovered that he was not a reckless gambler but rather a careful and methodical leader, relentlessly focused on what he wanted to accomplish.

There is a Chinese expression that means “take one step, then calculate before you take another step,” which Pottinger says sums up Xi’s approach. But he has come to see Xi as suffering from something of a messianic complex, believing that he and he alone can save the Chinese Communist Party and ensure victory in its age-old mission of spreading socialism. Pottinger believes that Xi, now well into his second decade in power, is becoming bolder because he sees a weakness of resolve everywhere he looks abroad, except in the form of his ally, Putin.

The words of Chinese leaders, especially speeches and internal documents to the Communist Party, offer the clearest glimpses into its worldview. As an example, Pottinger cited a speech Xi Jinping gave in 2018 on the bicentennial of Karl Marx’s birth, in which he declared that Marx’s ideology was not meant to be kept in books on shelves; it was meant to change the world, and that is the mission we have inherited. There is also an earlier speech, in 2013, that was kept secret for six years, in which Xi Jinping warned senior party officials to prepare for a long and difficult struggle that would culminate, as Pottinger summarized, in the demise of capitalism and the triumph of socialism as practiced by a one-party dictatorship. He summed up Xi's message to party members in recent years as follows: “Don't be weak, get rid of your soft bone disease, as he calls it, and take courage, because our mission is clear, and we are fully committed to fulfilling this mission again.”

What exactly this mission means for Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing, is an increasingly urgent question. Xi has ordered the People’s Liberation Army to prepare to seize Taiwan by 2027, and while he has often stressed that what he calls peaceful reunification remains his preferred approach, he has begun to show impatience. When Joe Biden told Xi at their meeting in San Francisco in November 2023 that the United States was committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region, the Chinese leader responded: “Look, peace is all well and good, but at some point we have to move toward a broader resolution.”

In The bubbling ditch Pottinger and his co-authors argue that the United States and its allies have 24 months to assemble the necessary weapons systems and rebuild their capabilities to deter a Chinese attack on Taiwan. That means immediate efforts to get munitions to Taiwan and reinvigorate the U.S. defense industrial base. Only unassailable strength in the form of hard military power will ensure that China is not tempted to use force, Pottinger writes. That’s what kept the Cold War cold last century. That’s what can keep Xi from rolling the iron dice of war in this one.

Pottinger does not believe that deterring a Chinese attack on Taiwan requires cutting aid to Ukraine, as a vocal group within the Republican Party now argues, including Elbridge Colby, who is widely expected to become national security adviser in a second Trump presidency, and the party’s vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance. “I don’t buy the argument that if we turn our backs on Ukraine, things will be good for the United States and Europe,” Pottinger told me. “We will end up paying much more if Ukraine is conquered by Putin just to hold the line against Poland and the Baltics. So it’s a wasteful spending policy.”

If Trump is reelected, the biggest obstacle to deterrence may well be his transactional “America First” instinct. During his previous term, Trump liked to compare Taiwan to the tip of his Sharpie pen and China to his desk in the Oval Office, according to then-national security adviser John Bolton, implying that Taiwan was too small and too far away to defend. He repeated that sentiment in a July 16 interview with Bloomberg. Taiwan is 9,500 miles away, Trump said. It is 68 miles from China. Trump has compared the United States to an insurance company and suggested that Taiwan should pay us for our defense.

Given his personal experience in the Trump administration, I asked Pottinger what we should expect from a second Trump presidency, if he is re-elected in November. “I think if President Trump pursues policies similar to those of his first term, then things can go relatively well,” he said, referring to his administration’s emphasis on economic competition with Beijing. “If he caves to the isolationist minority voices in the Republican Party, then we are much more likely to end up in a war.”

