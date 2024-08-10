Trump's stream of lies at Mar-a-Lago press conference is typical but still not normal





Six weeks ago, Joe Biden delivered a historically poor performance in a debate that sparked a firestorm of questions about his age, mental acuity and ability to handle the responsibilities of president. Three weeks later, he withdrew from the 2024 presidential campaign.

We need to have the same conversation about former President Donald Trump's increasingly wild public events and what appears to be his diminished abilities.

Certainly, Trump has always been manifestly incompetent to hold public office, whether as President of the United States or as a local dog sitter.

To be sure, Trump has always been patently incompetent for public office, whether as president of the United States or as a local dog sitter. His lack of intelligence, his propensity for conspiracy theories, his lack of curiosity about any element of public policy, and his treatment of the public sphere as a venue for attacking those he believes have wronged him are not new developments. But that does not mean that the political media should not focus on them.

Indeed, there are many places we could start this discussion, but what about Trump's post on Truth Social earlier this week?

What are the chances that Joe Biden, the worst President in US history, whose Presidency was unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barack Hussein Obama, crazy Nancy Pelosi, devious Adam Schiff, whiny Chuck Schumer and others of the lunatic left, will storm into the Democratic National Convention and attempt to retake the nomination, starting by challenging me to another DEBATE. He feels he made a historically tragic mistake in handing over the Presidency of the United States, a COUP D’ETAT, to the people in the world he hates the most, and he wants it back, NOW!!!

A few quick notes: The Constitution has nothing to do with the political parties’ choice of presidential candidates. This statement is further evidence that suggests Donald Trump has never even looked at the Constitution. It will always be troubling to see how a man with such limited knowledge of the country’s founding document was able to be the nominee of a major political party.

This post also reminds us that the three-time Republican presidential nominee has trouble with spelling, capitalization, punctuation, and run-on sentences. With the launch of a new nickname for his 2024 rival, Kamabla, it’s clearer than ever that Trump’s nickname game is at a nadir. No one seems to know what Kamabla means, and nicknames like Cryin Chuck Schumer or Shifty Adam Schiff suggest the former president isn’t even trying anymore. (For now, let’s put aside the fact that we’ve grown accustomed to presidential candidates childishly insulting their political rivals.)

But of course, there is the most obvious point: Everything he wrote above is complete insane. The argument that there was a coup against Biden, that Biden intends to break into the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, or that the people Biden hates most include the vice president he supported to replace him is a new level of insanity for Trump.

As several media commentators have suggested, Trump’s prediction of a Biden presidential campaign revival is a veiled hope that the candidate he seemed poised to defeat in November will be returned. Indeed, in a similarly frenzied press conference Thursday afternoon, Trump reiterated this accusation, claiming that the presidency had been taken away from Joe Biden and that he was very angry about it.

It is understandable that those who have followed Trump for so many years would seek to explain the former president’s statements from a psychological perspective. Penetrating the tangled synapses of Trump’s brain is one of the best ways to interpret his bizarre public statements.

But in doing so, we tend to lose sight of what does not require deep psychological interpretation: Trump's obvious ineptitude.

It is simply not normal for an adult to make the kinds of statements that regularly come out of Trump's mouth.

Just three weeks ago, Trump spoke for 92 minutes at the Republican National Convention, unleashing a relentless stream of lies, exaggerations, and general inconsistencies. If any other politician, or even any other human being, engaged in this kind of crisis of conscience on the national stage, there would be calls for intervention.

On Thursday, Trump gave a news conference in which he focused on his favorite metric for measuring political success: crowd size; attacked Harris’ intelligence; lied, for the umpteenth time, about the events of January 6; and repeated his oft-told lie that Democrats support killing babies after they are born.

Yet much of the national media treated his RNC speech and Thursday press conference as examples of Trump being Trump and focused not on his growing disconnect from reality but on his acceptance of a debate schedule with Harris.

And in a sense, Trump is Trump. But that’s the problem. We’re used to Trump’s madness, and too often it’s sanitized or minimized because it no longer piques our imagination. It’s become the soundtrack to modern American politics.

But with 87 days to go, perhaps this debate deserves the same attention as Biden’s disastrous performance six weeks ago. One of the two leading presidential candidates seems worrisome. He makes false, inconsistent, and exaggerated statements far more than he tells the truth. He hurls endless insults, engages in bizarre and often disturbing conspiracy theories, rewrites history, and gives virtually no indication of what he would do if elected to another term.

Let's talk about it more.

