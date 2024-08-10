Did Sheikh Hasina's China bias cause her downfall? | World News





New Delhi: While Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Khaleda Zia has justified the Islamists' murderous rampage against Hindu minorities and Indian establishments as anger at India for giving refuge to Sheikh Hasina, the fact is that it was the ousted prime minister's leanings towards China and antipathy towards the West that caused his political downfall. Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Even though the West has managed to install Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, the country is facing an economic crisis and the threat of the rabid Islamist forces of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam. With the Bangladesh police on strike, the army chief, General Waker-us-Zaman, will have to confront the extremist forces that have already radicalized the youth and are using political Islam to gain power. While the Narendra Modi government was trying its best to reconcile Sheikh Hasina with the US and the UK, its proxies in the Indian subcontinent, India’s national security services knew that Sheikh Hasina and the US liked each other. The American backlash against Sheikh Hasina was more due to her allowing China to build a submarine base at Pekua, Cox’s Bazaar, and buying two Ming-class submarines from Beijing, than her embrace of multiparty democracy. Built by a Chinese company, the naval base is aptly named BNS Sheikh Hasina. Given that Bangladesh lies in the sensitive Siliguri corridor, New Delhi was also not happy to see its line of credit being used by Dhaka to buy military hardware from countries like China and Turkey, and nothing from India. Before he was ousted from power, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, on a visit to Bangladesh, had offered to build frigates for Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina's ties with China While Bangladesh, under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, has been at odds with Pakistan, its proximity to China and deepening bilateral military cooperation had raised alarm bells in New Delhi and Washington. The fact is that Bangladesh’s military is fueled by Chinese military equipment, ranging from artillery guns to main battle tanks, missiles, submarines and fighter jets. Chinese access to Bangladesh’s armed forces poses a serious challenge to the QUAD’s Indo-Pacific strategy, as China already has bases in Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Iran. Adding to this pro-China orientation of Sheikh Hasina was evidence that Bangladesh’s civilian military bureaucracy had been compromised by Beijing, just as it had been in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and Myanmar. In fact, it was only after India informed Sheikh Hasina that Bangladesh denied permission to the Pakistan Navy’s Chinese frigate PNS Taimur to dock at Chattogram port from August 7 to 10 as it was heading to Karachi via Colombo. To Sheikh Hasina’s surprise, her bureaucracy had already allowed the PNS Taimur to dock without informing her. Even as India’s adversaries celebrate Sheikh Hasina’s departure and label it a diplomatic defeat for Modi, Dhaka will have to seek Indian support as the country faces a debt default and a looming economic crisis. Just like in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the economic crisis will fuel political unrest and, in turn, the pan-Islamic forces in Bangladesh will gain the upper hand. With China’s capabilities limited and transactional, the ball is firmly in Yunus and Waker-us-Zaman’s court, as the BNP and Khaleda Zia are not the answer to Bangladesh.

