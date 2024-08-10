President Jokowi Guarantees Bonuses for Medal-Winning Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics





METROJAMBI.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that the government will provide bonuses to medal-winning athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “We will discuss it later, what is clear is that there will definitely be a bonus,” the President said in a press statement after handing over the TORA decree and reviewing the LIKE 2 Expo festival at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Friday. Jokowi also appreciated Indonesia's success in winning two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics thanks to Veddriq Leonardo in the men's rock climbing event and Rizki Juniansyah in the men's 73kg weightlifting event. Also read: The new Volta Eagle electric motorcycle has 2 batteries, long-distance guarantee “Yes, I am very happy, I really enjoy it and I think everyone is happy with Veddriq Leonardo's gold win in climbing and also recently Rizki Juniansyah in weightlifting,” Jokowi said. “I think the country appreciates it, people are also very proud of this gold medal,” he added. Earlier, Veddriq managed to secure Indonesia's first gold medal after winning the men's sprint final on Thursday (8/8). Also Read: 4 First Portrayals of Heo Sung Tae in Drama “Good Boy” as a Wrestler Meanwhile, weightlifter Rizki Juniansyah managed to win a gold medal in the men's 73kg weightlifting competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Friday (9/8). Rizki said the gold medal he won was a gift for the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. “Alhamdulillah, I am very grateful to Allah SWT for being able to write down in history the first gold medal in weightlifting at the Olympic Games. “This is for Indonesian weightlifters,” Rizki said in an official statement from the Indonesian NOC received in Jakarta on Friday. Also read: Latest news: 415 regions received certification allocation in Q2, check here The feat moved Indonesia up to 28th in the 2024 Olympic medal rankings with two gold medals and a bronze, won by Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in women's singles badminton.

