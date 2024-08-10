Trump seeks lines of attack against Harris and settles for personal blows





ANALYSIS Donald Trump has thrown a lot of spaghetti at the proverbial wall as he seeks a line of attack against Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a news conference Thursday, the former president and Republican nominee rolled out new messages aimed at slowing the surprise Democratic presidential nominee’s early momentum. Meanwhile, at campaign stops this week in key swing states, Harris stuck to her core arguments that Trump, if elected, would erode constitutional norms and destroy popular social programs.

While Harris has taken a lead, albeit narrow, in some national polls and made a number of key state polls competitive, Trump has spent most of his time at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

As Harris hit the road with her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the former New York businessman and reality TV host who calls himself a marketing genius continued to try new lines Thursday, even as he maintained that his core message had not changed since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

“I haven't recalibrated my strategy at all. It's the same policies: open borders, soft on crime. I think she's worse than Biden,” Trump told reporters.

The Republican nominee appeared to suggest that progressives have forced Biden, a career moderate, to embrace more left-wing policies, and he portrayed Harris as far more liberal than the incumbent president.

Because he was forced into the job, Trump explained. She was there long before.

Harris and Walz, a former six-term House member who became the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee, have strong records that Trump could focus on. While other Republicans have criticized Harris’ time as Biden’s point person on the root causes of illegal immigration, calling her an ineffective border czar, Trump rarely dwells on the topic for long when he does bring it up.

On Thursday, he was another example. He claimed Harris had been the worst border official in U.S. history. But moments later, he went back to insulting and making false claims.

She doesn't know how to do a press conference, he said. She's not smart enough to do a press conference, and I'm sorry. We need smart people to run this country.

I hope he shows up

Yet hours later, Harris took questions from reporters traveling with her on the tarmac at Detroit's airport and spoke verbally about their first planned debate, scheduled for next month.

“I'm glad he finally agreed to debate on September 10,” she said. “I'm looking forward to it and I hope he'll be there.”

Trump could also spend more time in his public remarks criticizing the state of the economy under Biden and Harris or focus on her record as a prosecutor in California and then as the state’s attorney general. She was criticized by fellow Democrats during the 2020 presidential primaries for, among other things, the punishments she sought for minorities. Instead, Trump focused on Harris’ intelligence.

A Republican strategist, who spoke on condition of anonymity to be candid, said Friday that the former president's strategy was not scattered.

It’s calculated because the Trump campaign is trying to get Harris and her team to say something true. She’s changed her mind on everything from fracking to the border, the strategist said in a phone interview. Harris is playing the prevention card with just 90 days to go. She’s trying to pretend she’s the 47th president and not Joe Biden. So Trump has to try a lot of things to get her to show who she really is, because time is running out.

Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Charlie Dent said Friday that what's happening is we're seeing a collision between a fairly disciplined Trump campaign and a very undisciplined candidate named Donald Trump.

The messages are scattered, confusing and unfocused, Dent said in a phone interview. The personal attacks on Harris and Walz distract from some very pertinent points at the news conference, including energy policy. But they go unnoticed.

Asked about the implications of Trump's performance in Pennsylvania, a key swing state that both campaigns consider critical to their victory, Dent said: “I don't see how, in Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley, that press conference did Trump any favors. But that's just his character.”

Too lazy to fight

On Thursday, Trump used an unlikely example, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to try to portray Harris as not smart enough to be president despite her harsh criticism of her 2016 general election opponent.

Hillary Clinton was very smart, Trump said, in arguing the opposite of Harris. It’s a tactic he has used repeatedly throughout his political career, particularly against women.

For the Republican strategist, this part of Trump's performance was strategic: You want to show America the real Kamala Harris, but you also don't want to alienate women, so you say Hillary is smart.

That voting bloc will again help determine the outcome of the presidential race, as well as which parties control the House and Senate. And female voters have told pollsters for more than a year that abortion access is one of their top issues. Harris had been Biden’s campaign’s lead on the issue, earning high marks from Democratic lawmakers and pro-abortion activists.

So it’s no surprise that Trump tried to downplay the importance of abortion on Thursday, saying it would be a much less important issue in the general election. And he defied reams of polling data by claiming it would be a very minor issue.

Trump's appearance, which cable networks carried live after giving similar treatment to recent Harris-Walz rallies, came as handicapping sites such as the Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia Center for Politics have altered Electoral College projections for several states to give Harris more votes, though Trump still leads.

So far, Harris' campaign has shown it is prepared to verbally push back at Trump, particularly over Trump's light campaign schedule this week; her only rally since last weekend is scheduled for Friday night in Bozeman, Montana.

“Donald Trump is too lazy to fight for anything but himself or to leave his country club,” Harris campaign spokesman James Singer said in a statement. “We’re fine with that.”

Yet even before Trump's scheduled departure for Big Sky country, the press conference accomplished one thing.

“We’re talking about Donald Trump today,” Dent said. “We’re not talking about Kamala Harris or Tim Walz.”

