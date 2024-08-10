Politics
Boris Johnson hits out at Sir Keir Starmer's 'tone-deaf' response to UK immigration concerns
Boris Johnson has said there is “no excuse” for Sir Keir Starmer's failure to understand public concerns about immigration, branding the government “tone deaf” to the issues that led to the riots.
The former prime minister lashed out at the Labour leader as he criticised Starmer's handling of anti-immigration protests that have spread across Britain since three girls were killed in Southport last week.
Johnson criticised those who turned to rioting and looting, but said Labour was failing to tackle the problems that led to the rallies in the first place.
The former Conservative leader pointed out that Starmer had been quick to end the Rwanda deportation programme and abandon the use of the Bibby Stockholm to house migrants entering the UK illegally.
Johnson wrote: “Whatever your intentions, you have clearly given the impression of a man who has no plan to end illegal immigration because he simply does not care.
There is no excuse for the rioters' behavior, and they deserve to be punished.
But there is no excuse for a government that appears deaf to public concerns, which suggests, moreover, that it actively hates any members of the public who share those concerns.
Polls indicate that while the British public is overwhelmingly opposed to the riots, 34% sympathise with those peacefully protesting their concerns about immigration.
“It is time, Prime Minister, as you sip your sunset drink, to reflect on whether you have struck exactly the right tone on illegal immigration,” Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column.
Have guts, face your critics and gain the perspective that comes with distance and a kilo of retsina.
“Go away now, and don’t come back until you have strengthened your ideas.
His comments came after the prime minister branded protesters on the streets “far-right thugs”.
Anti-immigration protests have turned violent in the past 10 days
Pennsylvania
Rioters targeted hotels housing migrants to express their anger
Pennsylvania
The Prime Minister said last week that the police had his full support to take action against extremists who are trying to sow hatred by intimidating communities.
In a televised address to the nation last weekend, he said: “The citizens of this country have a right to be safe, and yet we have seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques.”
“There’s finger-pointing at other minority communities, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on police, gratuitous violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I wouldn’t hesitate to call it what it is: far-right gangsterism.”
Some 741 people have been arrested, 302 of whom have been charged, following riots in parts of the country over the past ten days.
Sir Keir Starmer yesterday urged police to remain on “high alert” this weekend.
Pennsylvania
Although violence has eased in recent days, Starmer said yesterday that police would have to remain on high alert this weekend.
During a visit to the Metropolitan Police's special operations room in Lambeth on Friday, the prime minister told broadcasters: “My message to the police and all those who are responsible for responding to the disorder is to maintain a high level of alert.”
I am absolutely convinced that the presence of the police on site in recent days and the swift justice that has been delivered in our courts has had a real impact.
But we must remain on high alert as we approach this weekend because we absolutely must ensure that our communities are safe and secure and feel safe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gbnews.com/politics/boris-johnson-sir-keir-starmer-immigration-concern-uk-riots
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson hits out at Sir Keir Starmer's 'tone-deaf' response to UK immigration concerns
- Qureshi links political stability to Imran Khan
- Trump seeks lines of attack against Harris and settles for personal blows
- Narendra Modi's visit to Wayanad LIVE: Centre will extend all possible support to aid relief efforts, says PM Modi on Wayanad landslides
- President Jokowi Guarantees Bonuses for Medal-Winning Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics
- Japan issues first warning of 'huge earthquake' – Diplomat
- Did Sheikh Hasina's China bias cause her downfall? | World News
- Trump's plane headed to Montana rally was hijacked but landed safely nearby
- UK court jails man for inciting racial hatred during anti-immigrant riots | Protest News
- Double Dutch hockey gold: women defend title as Netherlands takes Paris sports titles
- Modi in Wayanad LIVE | PM holds review meeting after visiting landslide survivors' relief camp
- President Jokowi Appreciates Community Overcoming Impacts