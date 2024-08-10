Boris Johnson hits out at Sir Keir Starmer's 'tone-deaf' response to UK immigration concerns

Boris Johnson has said there is “no excuse” for Sir Keir Starmer's failure to understand public concerns about immigration, branding the government “tone deaf” to the issues that led to the riots.

The former prime minister lashed out at the Labour leader as he criticised Starmer's handling of anti-immigration protests that have spread across Britain since three girls were killed in Southport last week.

Johnson criticised those who turned to rioting and looting, but said Labour was failing to tackle the problems that led to the rallies in the first place. The former Conservative leader pointed out that Starmer had been quick to end the Rwanda deportation programme and abandon the use of the Bibby Stockholm to house migrants entering the UK illegally. Johnson wrote: “Whatever your intentions, you have clearly given the impression of a man who has no plan to end illegal immigration because he simply does not care. There is no excuse for the rioters' behavior, and they deserve to be punished.

But there is no excuse for a government that appears deaf to public concerns, which suggests, moreover, that it actively hates any members of the public who share those concerns. Polls indicate that while the British public is overwhelmingly opposed to the riots, 34% sympathise with those peacefully protesting their concerns about immigration. “It is time, Prime Minister, as you sip your sunset drink, to reflect on whether you have struck exactly the right tone on illegal immigration,” Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column. Have guts, face your critics and gain the perspective that comes with distance and a kilo of retsina. “Go away now, and don’t come back until you have strengthened your ideas. His comments came after the prime minister branded protesters on the streets “far-right thugs”.

The Prime Minister said last week that the police had his full support to take action against extremists who are trying to sow hatred by intimidating communities. In a televised address to the nation last weekend, he said: “The citizens of this country have a right to be safe, and yet we have seen Muslim communities targeted, attacks on mosques.” “There’s finger-pointing at other minority communities, Nazi salutes in the street, attacks on police, gratuitous violence alongside racist rhetoric, so no, I wouldn’t hesitate to call it what it is: far-right gangsterism.” Some 741 people have been arrested, 302 of whom have been charged, following riots in parts of the country over the past ten days.

