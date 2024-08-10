Trump says he is open to banning abortion pills





At a news conference Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort, former President Donald Trump did not rule out revoking access to mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medical abortions.

“You could do things that … would absolutely complement those things that are pretty open and humane,” Trump said in response to a question from NBC News about whether he would take steps like ordering the Food and Drug Administration to revoke access to mifepristone.

“There's a lot of things you can do on a humane basis outside of that,” Trump added, saying that “you also have to give people the right to vote” on abortion.

Trump's comments Thursday appear to be a shift from his stance in June, when the former president said during a CNN debate: “I will not block him.”

In response to questions clarifying Trump's position, Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, told NBC News: “As President Trump has said, he wants everyone to vote on this issue, reiterating his longstanding position of supporting the right of states to make decisions on abortion.”

Leavitt later clarified: “As President Trump said repeatedly at the press conference, the questions asked were difficult to hear. His position on mifepristone remains the same: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on the issue and the case is settled.”

The idea of ​​ordering the FDA to revoke access to mifepristone is a central policy plan of Project 2025, a more than 900-page document written by conservative groups and organized by the Heritage Foundation that lays out a governance plan for the next GOP presidential administration.

Trump and his campaign have disavowed Project 2025, although the initiative is affiliated with many of Trump's allies and former advisers.

At Thursday’s news conference, Trump was also asked how he planned to vote in Florida’s ballot measure this fall to expand access to abortion. The former president, a Florida resident, did not say how he would vote, but hinted at a future announcement on the issue and added that abortion was no longer a factor.

Harris-Walz campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez criticized Trump's comments in a statement Thursday.

“Women across the country are already suffering from the nightmare that Donald Trump unleashed by overturning Roe v. Wade,” she said. “This reality, where women are forced to die before they can get the care they need, doctors are threatened with prison time for doing their jobs, and survivors of rape and incest are forced to flee their states to get basic health care, will only get worse if Donald Trump wins and eliminates access to medication abortion.”

The abortion pill mifepristone has been at the center of the political sphere since the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion in 2022.

In late 2022, a lawsuit filed in Texas by the Hippocratic Medicine Alliance sought to invalidate the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the plaintiffs lacked standing to win the case, preserving nationwide access to abortion pills.

At the time, RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said in a statement: “The Supreme Court ruled unanimously, 9-0. The case is settled.”

Garrett Haake

Alexandra Marquez

Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Jake Traylor contributed.

