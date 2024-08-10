Luhut to report to Jokowi on continuation of Citarum Harum program









Bandung West – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan will report to President Joko Widodo regarding the Citarum Harum program. Based on Presidential Decree No. 15/2018 regarding the acceleration of pollution and damage control in the Citarum River watershed, the program will run until 2025. “Regarding this, later I want to report to the President first if he wants to extend it or what. Later we will see (the results of the report). If this continues, then the governor will be in charge,” Luhut said when met in Batujajar area, West Bandung Regency, Saturday (10/8/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT However, considering the progress made so far in managing the Citarum River, Luhut considers the program a success. The Citarum Harum will therefore be replicated to manage seven rivers in Java and Bali. “But I think this (the current state of the Citarum River) is due to the impact (of Citarum Harum's success). There are seven other rivers in Java and Bali that we are hitting and cleaning with a program like this,” Luhut said. Luhut initially admitted that he was pessimistic about the ability of the seven-year Citarum Harum program to improve the condition of the heavily polluted Citarum River. “I used to walk on it, on the river because of all the rubbish and at that time I was frankly a little pessimistic but I didn't show it. But it turns out that we are grateful that today it is like this (improving),” Luhut said. Luhut said that based on reports from his subordinates who implemented the Citarum Harum program, fish can currently live in the longest river in West Java. “Now the fish can live and start being stocked, but we cannot stop. This is what I told the regional commander (Siliwangi) earlier, we still have to be tough on the factories that dump their waste. If we go to the river, I ask you to remind us: 'If you don't want to be reminded, shut it down,'” Luhut said. (mso/mso)

