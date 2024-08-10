Instagram Ban Hits Women Entrepreneurs Hardest in Türkiye





Turkey's decision to block access to Instagram has hit female entrepreneurs who rely on the popular social media app to sell everything from cookies to bed sheets.

“We use Instagram to showcase our products and reach a wider customer base,” said Ezgi Akincilar, founder of online retailer Antalyadan Iste, which sells food products ranging from honey and jam to canned artichokes. Akincilar estimates that she owes more than half of her revenue to users who find her through Instagram. No other platform can replace it, she said by phone. Turkey's internet regulator suspended access to Instagram on August 2 without explaining why. The move comes after an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the platform for what he described as censorship of posts related to the death of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu then cited broader motives, including attacks on Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, unauthorised betting and sexually explicit posts. He also accused Instagram of censorship. Instagram owner Meta Platforms Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg. Sinem Kocabas, who received an entrepreneurship award from state-owned Halkbank a year ago, says sales have all but stopped. Her company Dear Deer Love, which sells baby products such as mattresses and bed sheets, owes about 60 percent of its revenue to Instagram's commercial feed. Everyone is losing money. Some businesses may even close if this ban is not lifted soon, Kocabas said. Falling demand The ban comes at a delicate time for Turkish businesses, with domestic demand slowing after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate from 8.5% to 50% in less than a year to tame inflation. Credit card spending, widely used for online purchases, has remained flat since April, even for essential items, the central bank said in a report on Thursday. Discretionary spending contracted in real terms. The decision to block Instagram could disrupt communications and lead to customer dissatisfaction, said Esra Bezircioglu, chairwoman of the Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association. Such disruptions would create strategic difficulties for companies, she said in an emailed response to Bloomberg. The prospect of lifting the ban is uncertain. On August 6, Justice Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu spoke of significant progress in negotiations with Instagram, without giving details. Social media companies must respect the laws of our country, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said. “We are in a difficult situation,” said Fatma Gonca Yurtseven, a survivor of the two February 2023 earthquakes in the southern province of Hatay. She is part of a collective of women who sell local products online under the brand Hatay Bohcasi. “We have no other way to do this job,” Yurtseven said. “Many women earn their living from this. We don’t know what to do.”

