PM Modi to visit landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, Kerala today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Wayanad, Kerala to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts following the recent landslides in the region. The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Kannur around 11 am and will then conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad. The Prime Minister will visit the disaster-affected areas, where he will be briefed by rescue teams on the evacuation operations currently underway. Prime Minister Modi is expected to oversee rehabilitation efforts in the region to ensure effective support to the affected people. The Prime Minister will also visit the relief camp and hospital where he will meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide. The Prime Minister will then chair an assessment meeting where he will be briefed in detail on the incident and ongoing relief efforts. Massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad on July 30, causing widespread damage. According to the district administration, 226 bodies were recovered and 403 body parts were found in the affected area. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has requested the central government to declare the event as a national disaster and a grave calamity. The Kerala state government will provide immediate assistance to the landslide-affected people in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad district by helping them relocate to another place, according to an official press release from the Chief Minister's Office. All affected people in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will receive this assistance. An adult member of a family who has lost their livelihood will be given a daily allowance of 300. This benefit will be available for a maximum of two persons per family. For families with long-term bedridden or hospitalized patients, the allowance will be extended to three persons. This assistance will be provided for a period of 30 days. Each family currently staying in a relief camp will receive immediate financial assistance of $10,000. SHARE Copy link

Published on August 10, 2024

