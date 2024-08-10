Donald Trump performs Celine Dion classic 'Titanic' at rally





Donald Trump's rally in Montana on Friday sparked a strong reaction on social media after Celine Dion's “My Heart Will Go On,” her Oscar-winning song for Titanic, was played over the speakers shortly before the presidential candidate took the stage.

The Daily Mail reports that the irony of an ode to a sinking ship being played at the event was not lost on observers, many of whom took to social media, with one even asking if Trump's team had a mole on Kamala Harris' side, intent on trolling Trump with the song choice.

This raises the question of whether the campaign, owned by 20th Century Fox, has the rights to use the song in public. Deadline has reached out to Dion's representatives for comment.

This isn’t the first time the star’s hit from the 1997 film has been used by Trump’s entourage. The song was played at a Trump rally on Nov. 1, 2020, during the final stretch of the presidential campaign, leading The View host Whoopi Goldberg to quipped the next day: “The irony is just beautiful.” Co-host Sara Haines added: “That doesn’t bode well for anybody.”

The song was also played at a June 2021 Trump rally in North Carolina and was featured on the playlist for the January 6, 2021 MAGA rally in Washington DC featuring Trump, which preceded the storming of the Capitol.

The inclusion of the song wasn't the only controversial moment at the rally. Trump's speech included misgendering Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics yesterday, and mocking overweight Democratic Sen. John Tester.

The move follows a complaint by French musician Woodkid that Trump used his song in a campaign video without asking permission.

Woodkid wrote on X on Wednesday: “Run Boy Run is an LGBT+ anthem written by me, a proud LGBT+ musician. How ironic. Again, I never gave permission for my music to be used on this anthem. [Donald Trump] Woodkid had previously complained when the two-minute video was first posted in December, but it was re-edited this week.

