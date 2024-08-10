Harris dominated Trump in debate

One of the most important skills required of a president is the ability to negotiate. He or she (!) must bring all sorts of groups of people into agreement, from members of Congress to business and labor to Israel and Arabs. Trump liked to boast that he was a the best negotiator. Yeah, that's right. He lost to Kim Yong Un; he lost against Xi Jinping; he hit Joe Biden with a terrible deal with the taliban; he was a total disaster with Poutine; and he was so bad with Congress that he holds the record for the longest government shutdown in historyIt has become the property of Xi, Putin, Kim, Schumer and especially Pelosi. Now it has become the property of Kamala Harris.

TPM: Kamala the dog brought Trump right back into the debate

One thing that gets a little lost in all the chaos of the last few days: Trump has completely caved. Harris said he had to run on September 10th. And after three weeks of threats and whining, he agreed. Early in the campaign, after Harris entered the campaign, Trump pulled out of the debate that had been scheduled with former candidate Biden. As usual, Trump didn’t end the debate altogether. He said he had to, that ABC was biased, and a lot of other nonsense. It was clear that he was pulling out, and of course, he did so officially shortly after. His campaign tried to make all these arguments about why he had the right to pull out. And of course, he had the right. Any candidate can do whatever they want. And it’s at least a halfway decent justification to say that you made a deal with another candidate. But that was beside the point: he could decide to pull out. He could do whatever he wanted. But he didn’t have to. The reason he did it was because he clearly didn’t want to debate Harris, at least not under those conditions.

Here I have to disagree slightly with Talking Points Memo: Trump didn't want to debate Harris any terms. She’s a woman, she’s black, and she’s a former prosecutor, three things Trump fears most. (Admittedly, there’s plenty of competition for that spot on the list.)

After that, he came up with this idea for this debate on Fox, which Fox may not have even heard of, which was basically supposed to be a debate at a Trump rally: hosted by Fox, in an arena. He also claimed that the ABC debate was cut short after Biden dropped out of the race. But that didn't work either. Harris said no. And now Trump is back and accepting what Harris insisted he accept almost three weeks ago.

This is something we need to address and shout out loud. Harris dominated Trump in negotiationsShe played him like a violin, ignored all his tricks and traps, fell for none of his snares, and in the end she got him to do exactly what she wanted him to do.

Lee Atwater and Karl Rove had already developed a strategy in the Bush era: attack your opponent on his strengths. Leaving aside the fact that Trump has no real strengths, one of his main strengths is his ability to negotiate the Art of Negotiation. (No, I am not linking to that point.) He just got outplayed by a women. By a black woman. By a black woman he simply called too stupid to hold a press conference.

Harris just showed us that she has the negotiating skills to be president. Trump just showed us, and not for the first time, that he doesn't.

Harris is smart enough not to bother with this problem. That's our job.