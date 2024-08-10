Inaugurated by President Joko Widodo Here are the 76 best students from all over Indonesia who will serve as Paskibraka at the 79th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia at IKN





MELINTAS.ID-On the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, 76 top students from 38 provinces across Indonesia will serve as Heritage Flag Raising Troops (Paskibraka). This ceremony will be held in the Indonesian capital (IKN), a symbol of the nation's rebirth and progress. The proclamation moments are scheduled to take place at 10:00 WIB or 11:00 WITA on August 17, 2024 with President Jok Widodo's ceremonial inspector. These Paskibraka members were selected through a strict screening process by the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP), ensuring that they were the best students who would represent their respective provinces at this historic moment. Also Read: Class 8 Social Science Material Summary: Indonesia's Human Resource Potential, with Questions and Answer Keys for Learning and Enrichment! They will fly the red and white flag with great pride and responsibility. For one month, Paskibraka members underwent intensive training at Wiladatika Recreation Park, Cibubur, Depok, West Java, from July 12 to August 10, 2024. They are carefully prepared to accomplish this noble task, particularly in terms of technical skills, mental preparation and high discipline. On August 9, 2024, after completing their training, these Paskibraka members will leave for IKN to complete the tasks they have prepared with full dedication. Also read: Complete guide to CPNS and PPPK selection 2024: list of agencies and quotas available, here are the latest registration conditions Their inauguration ceremony will be presided over by President Joko Widodo on August 12, 2024, a great honor that these students are looking forward to. The names of the Paskibraka members who will serve in the IKN reflect the diversity and richness of Indonesian culture. From Sabang to Merauke, they were there with one goal in mind: to proudly raise the red and white flag in their new homeland, the archipelago. This Independence Day ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia, the first to be held at IKN, will be a historic milestone that will not only commemorate the proclamation of Indonesian independence, but also mark the nation's step forward in building a better future in the new capital. Also Read: Smart Answer Key for Ministry of Religion Module 3.1, HOTS-Based Learning Assessment in Independent Study Program, Perfect Score Guaranteed

