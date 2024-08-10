Saudi Arabia attracts Turkish defense giants with growing military industry





July was a crucial month for the development of military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with high-level visits by Saudi and Turkish officials. Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Yasar Guler in Ankara, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited the country a week later. These visits paved the way for major defense cooperation agreements, marking further progress in Saudi-Turkish cooperation efforts in the sector. On July 4, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned defense company SAMI signed three memoranda of understanding with Turkish companies Baykar, Aselsan, and Fergani to localize Saudi defense industries. Ten days later, the kingdom joined the list of buyers of Cobra II armored vehicles from Turkish defense company and automaker Otokar. In recent years, economic relations between the two countries have seen significant growth, marked by a substantial increase in mutual trade and investment and the commissioning of various projects, especially in the defense sector. In 2023, the volume of bilateral trade between Riyadh and Ankara reached $6.8 billion, with exports increasing by 150% compared to the previous year's $2.62 billion. This positive trend has prompted some Turkish policymakers to hope that 2024 will be a golden year for Turkish-Saudi economic relations. Saudi Defense Industry

