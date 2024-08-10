New pandas make debut in San Diego, boosting bilateral conservation research





Accompanied by classical Chinese music and cheers from a crowd of spectators, the San Diego Zoo's Panda Ridge officially opened Thursday, a tribute to the remarkable achievements of China and the United States in giant panda and wildlife conservation.

Officials from both countries gathered at the ceremony, celebrating the event by highlighting the symbolism of the exhibition as a bridge between the two countries.

When Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng mentioned that California fans of the two young pandas had written letters proposing that the United States give grizzly bears to China in exchange for the pandas, guests at the ceremony laughed heartily.

Xie noted that in November, President Xi Jinping announced in San Francisco that China was ready to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation and “do our best to respond to the wishes of Californians to deepen friendly ties between our two peoples.”

“Your dream has come true even without giving us grizzly bears,” Xie told audience members, who held traditional Chinese paper fans symbolizing good luck.

Yun Chuan and Xin Bao were born in late June. The first character of Yun Chuan’s name is a nod to his grandmother Bai Yun, the former zoo superstar who gave birth to six cubs during her 23 years in San Diego. The first character of Xin Bao’s name means a treasure of prosperity and abundance.

Xie said the arrival of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao at the celebration of the 45th anniversary of U.S.-China diplomatic relations sent a clear and important message.

“China-US cooperation on panda conservation will not stop, our people-to-people exchanges and subnational cooperation will not stop, and once opened, the door of China-US friendship will never close again,” Xie said, adding that with this new round of cooperation, China and the US will strive to improve the status of pandas and other rare wild animals from endangered to vulnerable and ultimately to secure.

“China sent the first pair of pandas to the United States on President Nixon's icebreaking trip, arousing many Americans' keen interest in China. A panda a day keeps away sorrow,” he added.

California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed Xie's sentiments, saying, “There's nothing I enjoy more than watching the press talk about pandas.”

Newsom recalled a time when an 8-year-old girl was being interviewed on television. When the reporter asked her if she knew the pandas were coming back, “she lit up and had tears in her eyes.”

“This is a time of sharing and understanding,” said Newsom, who earlier declared Aug. 8 “California Panda Day.”

“This is something much deeper and richer than the two magnificent pandas we are celebrating.”

Newsom reflected on the challenges of recent years, noting that people live in a world filled with stress, anxiety and division, often focusing on differences rather than unity.

“For me, the spirit and pride associated with today’s opening of Panda Ridge represents a deeper meaning: not only do we share brief moments of life, but we have also triumphed together,” he said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Panda Ridge represents the latest chapter in the story between the United States and China.

“Thirty years ago, the zoo, in partnership with our zookeeper friends in China, became a world leader in giant panda conservation,” Gloria said. “I believe this is just the beginning of continued investments in the relationship between our countries. I want to thank President Xi for his commitment to continuing this incredible conservation effort between our two countries.”

California and San Diego have a special bond with giant pandas. The San Diego Zoo was the first U.S. institution to collaborate with China on panda conservation.



