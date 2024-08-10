Politics
The main reason why Prince George, 11, won't be going to secondary school in September and where Kate will most likely choose
Unlike many 11-year-olds across the country, Prince George will not be heading to secondary school in September.
The young royal will instead continue his education at Lambrook School, where he currently attends alongside nine-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, six.
The Berkshire-based prep school educates children until the age of 13 (Year 8), meaning George will have two years before moving on to his following school.
While the palace has not confirmed his next school location, Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward says there is likely to be a school lined up for Prince George.
Speaking to Fabulous, she said: They [William and Kate] They will have a choice of schools and will be able to visit as many as they want, without having to make their choice as early as everyone else. So they have that advantage.
They looked at Eton.
She [Kate] he probably doesn't want him to go to boarding school at all, and he may not want to.
But I mean, that's what makes Eton very likely, because it's so close to where they live.
ETON ADVANTAGE
The prestigious Eton College, whose alumni include Eddie Redmayne, George Orwell and Boris Johnson, is just a seven-minute drive from the family's Window-based home, Adelaide Cottage.
Prince William and his brother Prince Harry both attended Eton College, which costs $15,432 per term, breaking with royal tradition as the oldest members of the royal family had previously attended Gordonstoun in northeast Scotland.
Ingrid claimed there was one key reason why Eton would be an advantage for William and Kate.
She explained: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will still be at their current school, and when and if George goes to Eton, which of course he will, he will be right next to them.
But all this makes a huge difference, because members of the royal family are now subject to increased scrutiny over their cost to the taxpayer.
The security, which is very expensive and which we pay for these royals when they are at school, is the reason why Charlotte, Louis and George are all at the same school at the moment.
If George had gone to Eton, it would have been entirely possible to use the same security apparatus to deal with him.
GEORGES PREPARATION
Ingrid said that when it comes to the royal family, the world is their oyster in schools and no school will refuse to take them.
However, Prince George will still have to prepare if Eton is his first choice.
The royal expert explained: They have to pass an exam to get in, and they have to pass certain exams.
I think they do an entrance exam before they go in, and if they pass the Eton entrance exam they will probably have to go through the rigours of interviews and things.
Prince William has 'enjoyable' stay at Eton
PRINCE William's education began in London when he attended Jane Mynors Nursery School and then moved on to Wetherby Pre-Preparatory School.
He then went to Ludgrove School in Wokingham, Berkshire, and had Rory Stewart as his private tutor.
He then took an entrance exam to enter Eton College, a school famous within the royal family.
When he went to Eton he got his A-levels in Geography, A, Biology, C, and History of Art, B.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward said: “William had a good experience. He enjoyed it.
“He made a lot of friends there, and of course, a lot of his friends were from his old school.”
His love of sports continued particularly in water polo and he was also captain of the swimming team and the football team.
He then took a year off to take part in British Army exercises before returning to the UK from Belize.
Upon his return, he attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
OTHER OPTIONS FOR GEORGE
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been spotted visiting Kate's former private co-educational school in Wiltshire, Marlborough College, twice in two months, sparking speculation they could send Prince George there rather than Eton.
Kate is said to have enjoyed her time at the co-educational school, which was attended by the likes of Samantha Cameron and Jack Whitehall.
Ingrid added: Eton is not one hundred percent, it could well be Kate's old school, Marlborough, and it could be any number of good schools.
It depends exactly what kind of child George is and what would suit him.
I mean, he strikes we are rather shy, and not as bold as his sister, who seems so confident, and Louis seems to be very confident.
George seems to be a little more reluctant, so they might think Eton isn't for him.
The royal couple are also said to have visited the elite St Edward's School, also known as the Teddies, which has 47,000 students a year and of which Oppenheim actress Florence Pugh is an alumnus.
Another favourite would be Oundle School in North Northamptonshire,The Sunday Mailreported.
The independent mixed establishment, founded in 1556, costs between €22,350 and €45,435 per year.
How do the schools competing for Prince George compare?
Teddy Bear – St Edward's
15,660 per quarter
Eton College
16,666 per quarter
Marlborough College
15,665 per quarter
Oundle School
11,505 per quarter
UNITED DECISION
Despite reports that William and Kate are at odds over George future When it comes to education, Ingrid insists that they will form a united front.
She added: I'm sure Kate and William are working in total unison.
I think what they want to do is if their kids are in boarding school, they want to keep them close, and that makes perfect sense.
They form a family unit, which makes things easier for everyone.
|
