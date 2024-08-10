'Dreams of thousands of families shattered': PM Modi meets Wayanad landslide victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Wayanad and conducted an aerial survey of the district where landslides have claimed hundreds of lives. The prime minister also visited the hospital to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.

Prime Minister Modi also held a review meeting with officials to assess the situation in the landslide-affected area of ​​Wayanad.

At the review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Since I got the news of the landslide, I have been closely monitoring the situation. We have quickly mobilised all relevant agencies of the central government to help with the disaster.”

“This is not an ordinary disaster; it has destroyed the dreams of thousands of families. I have personally assessed the situation on the ground, visited the relief camps where the victims are being accommodated and met the injured patients in the hospital,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, highlighting the collaborative effort to tackle the crisis and coordinate relief measures.

Money will not be a constraint: PM assures all help will be provided to Kerala

The central government will leave no stone unturned to help and rehabilitate Wayanad, the Prime Minister said. We will extend generous assistance to Kerala once their memorandum comes. I don't think money will be a constraint. We will do everything possible to meet the expectations of the Kerala government, PM Modi said.

PM Modi conducts aerial survey of Waynad landslide

Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged hamlets of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom in an Indian Air Force helicopter, which he flew to Wayanad from Kannur airport around 11:15 am. During the aerial survey, he saw the source of the landslide, which lies at the source of the Iruvazhinji Puzha (river).

He was accompanied by Khan, Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, who travelled with the prime minister on Air India One.

“I have witnessed a natural disaster before, in 1979, during the Morbi floods in Gujarat, which claimed 2,500 lives. I stayed there for six months and worked as a volunteer, which allowed me to experience the problems first-hand. So I can imagine what the people of Wayanad are going through,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also visited the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.

More than 300 people killed in landslides so far

The landslides on July 30 claimed the lives of over 300 people and injured hundreds more. The Indian Army, NDRF and local emergency response agencies continued their massive search and rescue operation, with teams now focusing on forested areas.

The Kerala government has sought help from the families of the missing and local residents in the search efforts.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, demanded higher compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the landslide in Wayanad.

Gandhi also called on the government to declare the recent disaster in Wayanad as a national disaster.

