Politics
'Dreams of thousands of families shattered': PM Modi meets Wayanad landslide victims
Last updated:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad, a landslide-hit town in Kerala on Saturday. (Image: News18)
Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged hamlets of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom aboard an Indian Air Force helicopter, in which he left for Wayanad from Kannur airport around 11.15 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Wayanad and conducted an aerial survey of the district where landslides have claimed hundreds of lives. The prime minister also visited the hospital to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.
Prime Minister Modi also held a review meeting with officials to assess the situation in the landslide-affected area of Wayanad.
At the review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Since I got the news of the landslide, I have been closely monitoring the situation. We have quickly mobilised all relevant agencies of the central government to help with the disaster.”
“This is not an ordinary disaster; it has destroyed the dreams of thousands of families. I have personally assessed the situation on the ground, visited the relief camps where the victims are being accommodated and met the injured patients in the hospital,” he added.
#WATCH | Kerala: Wayanad landslide: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I have been collecting information about the landslide ever since I came to know about the incident. All central government agencies that could have helped in the disaster have been mobilised immediately.” pic.twitter.com/k1ZhFreScZ ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024
The meeting was attended by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, highlighting the collaborative effort to tackle the crisis and coordinate relief measures.
Money will not be a constraint: PM assures all help will be provided to Kerala
The central government will leave no stone unturned to help and rehabilitate Wayanad, the Prime Minister said. We will extend generous assistance to Kerala once their memorandum comes. I don't think money will be a constraint. We will do everything possible to meet the expectations of the Kerala government, PM Modi said.
PM Modi conducts aerial survey of Waynad landslide
Prime Minister Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged hamlets of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom in an Indian Air Force helicopter, which he flew to Wayanad from Kannur airport around 11:15 am. During the aerial survey, he saw the source of the landslide, which lies at the source of the Iruvazhinji Puzha (river).
He was accompanied by Khan, Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, who travelled with the prime minister on Air India One.
“I have witnessed a natural disaster before, in 1979, during the Morbi floods in Gujarat, which claimed 2,500 lives. I stayed there for six months and worked as a volunteer, which allowed me to experience the problems first-hand. So I can imagine what the people of Wayanad are going through,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister also visited the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide in Wayanad.
#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Pinarayi Vijayan visit the relief camp to meet and interact with landslide victims and survivors in Wayanad. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/ZmwXM28E8O
ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024
#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting with officials regarding the landslide-affected area in Wayanad. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present.
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Yv6c0sU36Y
ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024
Can the Wayanad tragedy be declared a national disaster? Here's a look at the facts
More than 300 people killed in landslides so far
The landslides on July 30 claimed the lives of over 300 people and injured hundreds more. The Indian Army, NDRF and local emergency response agencies continued their massive search and rescue operation, with teams now focusing on forested areas.
The Kerala government has sought help from the families of the missing and local residents in the search efforts.
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, demanded higher compensation and a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those affected by the landslide in Wayanad.
Gandhi also called on the government to declare the recent disaster in Wayanad as a national disaster.
(With contributions from PTI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/india/pm-modi-to-visit-landslide-hit-wayanad-on-saturday-chair-review-meeting-9010770.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Dreams of thousands of families shattered': PM Modi meets Wayanad landslide victims
- Dopamine treatment eases Alzheimer's symptoms
- The main reason why Prince George, 11, won't be going to secondary school in September and where Kate will most likely choose
- Bill Guerin Becomes the Steve Yzerman of Wild – Minnesota Wild
- Imran Khan says he would 'probably commit murder' if his daughter's teacher…
- Jokowi receives courtesy visit from Sudanese Foreign Minister
- Two men jailed for inciting hate online
- Paris Olympics: Spain wins football gold after 5-3 victory over host nation France in thrilling final
- China tells its Olympic fans to play. #Paris2024 #Olympics #BBCNews
- Fears of a massive earthquake in the Nankai Basin turn into a “reality” among local residents
- New pandas make debut in San Diego, boosting bilateral conservation research
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits disaster-hit Wayanad