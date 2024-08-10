Trkiye optimistic as FX-related deposit withdrawals accelerate





The Turkish government expects the decline in the volume of the currency-protected deposit system to continue after data showed withdrawals hit a six-month high last week. Authorities are seeking to phase out the budget-draining program, known as KKM, in a broad policy shift since last year. The central bank protects deposits from depreciation under the program, adopted in late 2021 to help reverse dollarization and support the Turkish lira. Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was re-elected in May 2023, authorities have sharply raised interest rates and set a target of reducing the volume of KKM accounts. The program's stock has decreased by TL 1.6 trillion ($48 billion) from its peak a year ago, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Imek said on Thursday. His remarks come after official data showed that KKM's volume decreased by TL 67.7 billion in the week ending August 2. This is the highest number of withdrawals since the week of February 2. “KKM stock which was worth TL 3.4 trillion a year ago has decreased by TL 1.6 trillion in the last 50 weeks,” imek wrote on social media platform X. The total volume decreased to TL 1.76 trillion in the week of August 2, according to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK). “We expect the accelerated release of KKM to continue in the near future,” imek said. He referred to the fact that the system lost its tax advantage after authorities began imposing withholding tax on KKM accounts starting in August. This comes after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) reduced the minimum interest rate applicable to KKM deposits from 40% to 35% in mid-July. The central bank is spearheading the pivot to more orthodox policies and has raised its benchmark policy rate by 4,150 basis points since June last year, mainly to curb inflation. The bank has kept the rate unchanged at 50% since March to allow the tightening to have an impact. It wants to reduce the volume of the KKM in order to improve the efficiency of its monetary transmission mechanism. The policy shift and monetary tightening helped the CBRT rebuild its foreign exchange reserves, along with a relatively stable pound that provided relief in the authorities' fight against inflation. Annual consumer price inflation fell to 61.78% in July, accelerating what is expected to be a sustained decline. On Thursday, the CBRT left its mid-term inflation forecasts for end-2024 and end-2025 unchanged at 38% and 14%, respectively, pledging to maintain tight monetary policy. “To achieve the main objective of our program, namely price stability, we will continue to strengthen financial stability,” Imek said. A chart shared by imek showed that KKM's share of total deposits has fallen from a peak of 26.1% about a year ago to 10.5%. In dollar terms, deposits in the program, which hit a record $135 billion, fell to $53.7 billion last week, according to BDDK data. Economists predict that this amount could drop to as much as $25 billion by the end of the year.

Sabah's Daily Newsletter Stay up to date with what's happening in Türkiye, the region and the world.

SUBSCRIBE ME You can unsubscribe at any time. By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/business/economy/turkiye-optimistic-as-fx-linked-deposit-withdrawals-gain-pace The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos