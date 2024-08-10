Californians dream of finding giant pandas_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America





On August 7, 2024, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng gave an interview toMonica DeanSinceNBC7 San Diegoabout giant pandasbackhasCalifornia. When asked why China chose the San Diego Zoo as the destination for the new giant pandas, Ambassador Xie said it was inseparable from the goodwill of California, the Land of Sunshine, and San Diego's special connection with pandas.California is a model for friendly China-US relations China is California's largest trading partner and the largest market for foreign visitors. As the first US governor to visit China after the pandemic, Governor Newsom has played an important role in strengthening subnational exchanges and stabilizing China-US relations. The San Diego Zoo is the first US institution to cooperate with China on panda conservation. During our 28 years of cooperation, we have jointly developed a panda milk formula and helped increase the survival rate of panda cubs from about 10% to over 90%. Bai Yun has given birth to six panda cubs at the zoo, more than any panda living outside China. Now, five years after returning to his homeland, his grandson Yun Chuan and Xin Bao have been blessed to live in their home country. come onin San Diego. It is the latest chapter in the story of the panda and the friendship between the city and China. Ambassador Xie said heknowmCalifornians are so eager to see giant pandas again. The state government, the San Diego government, and the San Diego Zoo have all repeatedly expressed their desire to continue cooperation with China on pandas. Two little panda fans from California have written several letters to himoffering to give China grizzly bears in exchange for pandas.Last November, President Xi Jinping announced in San Francisco that China is ready to continue cooperation with the United States on panda conservation and do its best to meet the wishes of Californians to deepen friendly ties between our two peoples. We always keep our promises. In less than a year, we reunited Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in San Diegowho will soon meet the people of San Diego, California and the United States.

