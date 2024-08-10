Political stability impossible without 'accepting' Imran Khan, says PTI vice chairman





PTI founder Imran Khan (right) and his vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. AFP/ArchivesQureshi is a vocal critic of the prosecution of him over the past year. He calls PkMAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai a “democrat”. The PTI vice-chairman calls for dialogue to resolve Balochistan's problems.

LAHORE: Criticising the incumbent government's alleged tactics to suppress Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said the country may not achieve political stability without recognising the role of party founder Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan is a political reality,” Qureshi said during an informal interaction with reporters at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, adding, “Without accepting this reality, our country cannot achieve political stability.”

Criticising the slew of cases filed against him after the May 9, 2023 riots, the politico said that dozens of cases were filed against him in just one year. He added that he has been in politics for 40 years but no case has been registered against him in the last 39 years.

The former ruling party has been under crackdown over its alleged involvement in the May 9 riots, which saw military installations including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the house of the Lahore corps commander vandalized by mobs.

He said the slain Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was “not anti-Pakistan” and had become a victim of “cruelty”.

The former foreign minister said there was a need to end the trend of labelling everyone a “traitor” over the past 75 years.

He urged the stakeholders to resolve the issues of Balochistan through dialogue.

Responding to criticism of the appointment of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chairman as opposition ombudsman, Qureshi said Mahmood Khan Achakzai “is a democrat and an individual with democratic and constitutional ideology who cannot be termed a 'traitor'”.

Khan, who has been behind bars for over a year, had recently said he was open to negotiations with the military but only within the framework provided for in the Constitution and had also promised to apologise if PTI workers were held responsible for the May 9 riots.

“Am I crazy to ask our people to attack the army?” the cricketer-turned-politician said, adding that PTI workers were not involved in the May 9 riots and were wrongly declared “terrorists” for staging peaceful protests.

In his interaction with media in Lahore today, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan said that the jailed former prime minister would approach the court to obtain CCTV footage of the May 9 protests.

The PTI chief said no agreement had been reached with anyone. He added that Khan had pointed out that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were trying to create divisions between the nation and the army.

He then said that this was the year of a new election and that was why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be independent.

Ayub's recent statements echo the statement of his party founder, who said that the incumbent PML-N-led government has been in power for only two months.

The PTI founder had categorically rejected accepting an interim arrangement under the supervision of the incumbent government and any electoral event organised by the current CEC.

