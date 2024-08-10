Italy auctions Holy Roman Emperor's castle to pay off public debt





Italy is auctioning off a massive 16th-century castle built for Holy Roman Emperor Charles V in a bid to raise millions of euros to help pay off its mounting debt. The palace complex near Naples tops the list of 33 sites owned or managed by the Defense Ministry to be sold in November. The sale has sparked anger from the FAI, Italy's equivalent of the National Trust, which is calling for the castle to be listed as a UNESCO world heritage site. “We must protect our cultural assets, they are vital,” Dante Specchia, an architect who heads the Caserta branch of the FAI, told the Telegraph. Depriving the public of a jewel like Charles V's castle should not be a matter of debate. Of strategic importance The Castle of Capua, built between 1522 and 1543, is considered a masterpiece of military architecture and was of strategic importance to Charles V, whose sprawling empire once spanned Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. But unlike the 18th-century Royal Palace of Caserta, which is now a major tourist attraction with sumptuous furnishings, the castle of Capua has been stripped down over the centuries. It was converted into a prison in the 19th century, before being used more recently for the manufacture and storage of military explosives. Other properties on the Defence Ministry's list include palaces and villas in Florence, Padua and Taranto, various army barracks and warehouses, and three magnificent lighthouses which will be sold in a separate auction. The properties, currently used by the army, air force and navy, are said to have a market value of $240 million ($205 million) but could fetch much more at auction. The ministry said the properties would be sold under a 50-year lease and that it was seeking proposals for the redevelopment, enhancement and economic management of its real estate assets. The Castle of Capua has been designated for potential tourism and hotel development. A missed opportunity Mr Specchia said the Melonis administration had missed an opportunity to use EU funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to save the Capua Castle and protect other Italian cultural sites. Located 40 kilometres north of Naples, the castle of Capua was vital for the defence of the Appian Way, a key artery since the Roman Empire, and of two city gates, one leading north to Rome and the other south to Naples. Today, the long-abandoned castle is in need of major renovation. Aside from a large courtyard and a small chapel, it looks more like a military barracks than a luxury residence fit for an emperor. Within its walls, little remains of the original features or furnishings, while weeds grow in the cracks of the stone walls.

