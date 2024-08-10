Centre will provide all possible relief and rehabilitation assistance, PM Modi said after Wayanad visit





Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited landslide-affected areas of Wayanad and interacted with survivors at relief camps and hospital on Saturday, assured the Centre's support for rehabilitation and relief measures. Modi asked the state government to submit a detailed memorandum on relief and rehabilitation measures, including long-term support measures for children orphaned in the landslide. “The Centre will support the Kerala government and take a generous stand on the state government's memorandum,” Modi said. While Modi was initially scheduled to spend three hours in Wayanad, he stayed there for over five hours. After an aerial tour of the landslide-affected areas, Modi travelled to Chooralmala, where he spent nearly an hour visiting the Vellarmala school that was damaged by the landslide and the Bailey bridge built by the Army. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior government officials briefed him on the destruction caused by the landslide. The Prime Minister then visited a relief camp and a hospital and met with landslide survivors. He also spent time with children who survived the disaster and met with doctors and rescue workers. Subsequently, the Prime Minister attended a review meeting at the district governor's office, where the chief minister, ministers and officials briefed him on the extent of damage caused by the landslide and the rehabilitation plans and challenges ahead. In his speech, Modi said the centre would extend all kinds of support for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslide. “The landslide has shattered the dreams of scores of families. Many children have lost their parents. It is the responsibility of all of us to bring them back to life. Long-term support plans should be made to support children who have lost their parents,” he said. Modi recalled his experience as a volunteer during the 1979 dam disaster that devastated Morbi town in Gujarat. He said he had witnessed the suffering of the people first-hand during his visit to Wayanad. Survivors had narrated to him the harrowing experience they had gone through after witnessing the landslide. It would now be easier for him to take a decision on the state government's memorandum for rehabilitation of the affected people, he said. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan and Forest Minister AK Saseendran said the Prime Minister had responded favourably to the state's demands. The Chief Minister reiterated the need to consider the Wayanad landslide as a 'level 3' disaster. It is one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent times, the Prime Minister said. Modi, who arrived at Kannur airport, was received by Chief Minister and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi accompanied Modi. From Kannur, he flew to Wayanad by helicopter to visit the landslide-affected areas. Published August 10, 2024, 10:54 EAST

