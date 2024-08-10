Fact-checking contradicts insane claims at Mar-a-Lago press conference





In his first press conference since Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump said he would debate her on September 10 and called for two more debates. The Republican presidential nominee spoke for more than an hour, addressing a number of issues facing the country and then taking questions from reporters. He made a number of false and misleading claims, many of which have been made before.

Here's a look at some of those claims.

Crowd size

CLAIM: “The largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. I’ve spoken to the largest crowds. Nobody’s spoken to bigger crowds than I have. If you look at Martin Luther King when he gave his speech, his big speech, and if you look at ours, same space, same everything, same number of people, or we had more. And they said he had a million people, but I had 25,000.”

THE FACTS: Trump compared the crowd at his speech outside the White House on January 6, 2021, to the crowd that attended Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial.

But it is estimated that many more people took part in the latter event than in the former.

According to the National Park Service, about 250,000 people attended the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, at which King delivered his speech. The Associated Press reported in 2021 that there were at least 10,000 people at Trump's speech.

Moreover, Trump and King did not speak at the same location. King spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, which face east toward the Washington Monument. Trump spoke at the Ellipse, a grassy area just south of the White House.

January 6th

CLAIM: “No one was killed on January 6.”

THE FACTS: This is false. Five people died in the January 6, 2021, riots and their immediate aftermath. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol that day, as Congress was attempting to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Among the victims were Ashli ​​Babbitt, a Trump supporter shot and killed by police, and Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died the day after clashing with the mob. Four other officers who responded to the riot killed themselves in the weeks and months that followed.

Hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The assault left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and 140 injured. Photo by Blink OFanaye

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, was shot and killed by a police officer as she climbed over a broken section of a Capitol door during the violent riot. Trump has often cited Babbitt’s death while lamenting the treatment of those who attended a rally outside the White House that day and later marched to the Capitol, many of whom fought with police.

Democratic nomination

CLAIM: “The presidency was taken away from Joe Biden, and I’m not a Biden fan, but I tell you what I mean, from a constitutional standpoint, from any standpoint, they took away the presidency.”

THE FACTS: Nothing in the Constitution prevents the Democratic Party from nominating Kamala Harris as vice president. That process is determined by the Democratic National Committee.

Harris officially claimed her nomination Monday, after a five-day online voting process, garnering 4,563 delegate votes out of 4,615 cast, or about 99% of participating delegates. In total, 52 delegates in 18 states voted “present,” the only other option on the ballot.

The vice president was the only eligible candidate to receive votes after no other candidate qualified by the party's deadline following President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race on July 21.

The economy

CLAIM: He suggests things would be different if he had been in office instead of Biden: “There would have been no inflation. There would have been no inflation because the inflation was caused by their energy problems. Now they’re back on the Trump thing because they need the votes. They’re drilling now because they had to go back because gasoline went up to $7, $8, $9 a barrel.”

THE FACTS: There would have been at least some inflation if Trump had won reelection in 2020, because many factors that drive inflation are beyond a president’s control. Prices spiked in 2021 after homebound Americans increased spending on goods like exercise bikes and home office furniture, disrupting supply chains. U.S. automakers, for example, couldn’t get enough semiconductors and had to dramatically cut production, sending prices for new and used cars soaring. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022 also sent gasoline and food prices soaring around the world, as Ukrainian wheat exports were disrupted and many countries boycotted Russian oil and gas.

Yet under Biden, U.S. oil production hit a global record high earlier this year.

Many economists, including some Democrats, believe that the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Biden approved in March 2021, which included a $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans, helped fuel inflation by increasing demand. But it didn’t cause inflation on its own. And Trump supported the $2,000 stimulus checks in December 2020, rather than the $600 checks included in a plan he signed in December 2020.

Prices continued to rise in countries with policies different from Biden's, such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom, mainly due to the sharp increase in energy costs resulting from the Russian invasion.

Immigration

CLAIM: “Twenty million people have crossed the border during the Biden-Harris administration. 20 million people and it could be much more than that. Nobody really knows.”

THE FACTS: Trump's 20 million figure is unfounded at best, and he has not provided any sources.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports 7.1 million arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico between January 2021 and June 2024. These are arrests, not people. Because of asylum restrictions during the pandemic, many people crossed the border more than once before making it, because they faced no legal consequences for being sent back to Mexico. So the number of people is lower than the number of arrests.

Additionally, CBP says it stopped migrants 1.1 million times at official land border crossings with Mexico from January 2021 to June 2024, largely under an online asylum appointment system called CBP One.

U.S. authorities also admitted nearly 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, subject to presidential authorization, if they had financial sponsors and arrived at an airport.

In total, this represents nearly 8.7 million encounters. Again, the number of people is lower due to multiple encounters for some.

There are an unknown number of people who have evaded capture, called “escapees” in Border Patrol jargon. Border Patrol estimates their number but does not publish the figure.

Donald Trump made several false claims about Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Aug. 8, 2024. AP Photo/John Bazemore

CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris “was 100 percent the border czarina and all of a sudden, in the last few weeks, she’s not the border czarina anymore.”

THE FACTS: Harris was appointed to address the “root causes” of migration in Central America. That migration is manifested in illegal crossings into the United States, but it has not been affected at the border.

The New York cases

STATEMENT: “New York affairs are totally controlled by the Justice Department.”

THE FACTS: Trump was referring to two cases brought against him in New York, one civil, the other criminal.

Neither has anything to do with the U.S. Department of Justice.

The civil case was brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. In that case, Trump was ordered in February to pay a $454 million fine for lying about his wealth for years as he built the real estate empire that propelled him to stardom and the White House.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the state attorney, brought the criminal case. In May, a jury convicted Trump on 34 counts of illegally influencing the 2016 election by paying money to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Associated Press reporters Melissa Goldin and Elliot Spagat and business reporter Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

