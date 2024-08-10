Donald Trump hints he regrets Biden debate





Donald Trump said he might regret participating in a televised debate against President Joe Biden at a rally in Bozeman, Montana, on Friday, when he asked, “Why the hell did I debate him?” However, the former president later said Kamala Harris would be “easier to beat” in November.

On June 27, in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump and Biden held the first of three debates between rivals. During the face-off, Biden appeared to lose his train of thought several times, raising new concerns about the 81-year-old’s age and mental agility. In the aftermath, a number of prominent Democrats, including members of Congress and actor George Clooney, urged Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race. He complied on July 21, instead endorsing his running mate, Kamala Harris.

After Biden dropped out of the race for the White House, Harris quickly emerged as the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee. She has outpaced Trump in more than a dozen polls and earlier this week became the favorite to win the 2024 presidential election among a number of major betting firms.

At Friday's rally, Trump said: “We're going to get Joe Biden out of the White House. What's he doing there now? … You know he wanted to debate. If we hadn't had a debate, he'd still be here. Can you imagine? Why the hell did I debate him?”

Speaking of Biden, Trump added: “How did he do? Do you think he’s happy? I don’t think so. He’s not very happy. You know, they took all that away from him, really. This guy had 14 million votes. She didn’t have any, but I’d rather run against her. I think she’s easier to beat, I really do.”

Newsweek reached out to representatives of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and the White House press office for comment via email outside of regular business hours Saturday.

Trump’s rally in Montana was only his second in August. Since Tuesday, Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have held rallies in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. They are scheduled to hold another Saturday in Nevada.

At a news conference Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said he has held relatively few public events in recent weeks because he is “running a lot of things.” He also wants to wait until after the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 22 and is giving numerous radio and television interviews.

Asked, “Why haven't you campaigned this week?” Trump replied, “Because I'm way ahead of the curve and I'm letting their convention go by and I'm campaigning a lot. I'm doing a tremendous amount of taping here — we're doing advertising at a level that I don't think anybody's ever done before.”

“Also, in some cases, I see many of you in the room where I'm talking to you on the phone, I'm talking on the radio, I'm talking on television. The television is coming here. Excuse me, what are we doing right now?”

