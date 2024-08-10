Wayanad landslides: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of affected areas, meets families of victims





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 10) conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-hit areas in Wayanad district of the Indian state of Kerala, where landslides have claimed hundreds of lives. Modi boarded an Indian Air Force helicopter and conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged hamlets of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattom before leaving Kannur airport for Wayanad around 11:15 am local time. The visit was also attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi. Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits landslide-affected area in Wayanad, briefed on evacuation efforts. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present. pic.twitter.com/5Tz7mUMPkZ ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024 After the aerial survey, Prime Minister Modi would land at SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta. He would then travel by road to some of the landslide-affected areas. His visit comes at a time when the Kerala government has sought Rs 2,000 crore ($238,234) in aid for rehabilitation and relief work in the disaster-hit region. At least 226 people have died, and many more are still missing, after landslides hit the region on July 30, in what is considered one of the worst natural disasters to hit the southern state. Kerala | Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an aerial survey in Wayanad before physically visiting the disaster site. During the aerial survey, he saw the origin of the landslide, which is located at the source of the Iruvazhinji Puzha River. He also observed the most affected areas pic.twitter.com/bGGSbIbbZ6 ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024 Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Chief Justice Hassan resigns after protest ultimatum The Indian Prime Minister also visited Dr Moopen's Wayanad Medical College in Rippon and interacted with six people – Avanthika, Arun, Shruthi Mohapatra, Jassila, Raseena and Anil, who were undergoing treatment at the hospital after the landslide. Avanthika lost her parents and brother in the disaster, while Mohapatra, who hails from Orissa, lost her husband, and Anil lost his mother and only child in the disaster. An assessment meeting has been convened at the Wayanad Collectorate in Kalpetta to assess the severity of the calamity, according to a report in The Hindu. The ruling party and the opposition have demanded the central government to declare the July 30 landslide that leveled the towns of Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala as a national disaster. Search operations for the bodies of those missing in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides are underway. Although no new bodies have been recovered, search teams have found seven bodies from different locations. The confirmed death toll stands at 224 as of August 6, 2024. (With contributions from agencies)

