Keir Starmer cancels holiday next week following riots

Really support

independent journalism Learn more Close Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds governments accountable and reveals the truth. Whether it's $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us to deliver agenda-free journalism. Keir Starmer has cancelled his holiday next week following riots across the country. The prime minister was due to travel to the continent for a summer holiday with his family this weekend. But it is understood he will instead be working between Number 10 and Chequers, the Prime Minister's favoured country house, next week. The Labour leader warned police on Friday to remain on high alert amid fears of further unrest this weekend. 6,000 riot police are being deployed to potential hot spots to prevent further violence from breaking out. Police in riot gear prepare for far-right anti-immigration protest in Newcastle on Saturday ( AP ) But Sir Keir was urged to pack his Factor 50 and go on holiday to reflect on his premiership so far, as he came under fire from Boris Johnson over his handling of far-right riots and his approach to immigration. The former prime minister, who was found guilty of repeatedly lying about breaches of lockdown rules during the pandemic during the Partygate scandal, accused Sir Keir's government of being deaf to public concerns. In his MailOnline column he said the Prime Minister should make the planned trip because it has become increasingly clear over the past week that your presence has either made no difference to the unrest or, on the contrary, made things slightly worse. The former Conservative leader also accused Sir Keir of giving the clear impression of a man who has no plan to end illegal immigration, because he simply does not care. Sir Keir Starmer will not travel abroad next week (Toby Melville/PA) ( Sound wire ) Bill Esterson, the Labour MP for Sefton Central in Lancashire, hit back at Mr Johnson, accusing the former prime minister of taking a holiday when he was mayor of London in 2011 during the London riots. Keir Starmer chose not to go on holiday to deal with the riots that have taken place across the country this week, he added in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Mr Johnson was in Canada when the London riots broke out and was criticised at the time after initially refusing to cut short his family holiday to return to the capital. More than 700 people have been arrested following the riots, according to the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), with more than 300 charged. Violence has erupted following the fatal stabbing of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport. False claims that the alleged attacker was on a watch list and was Muslim were used to whip up far-right crowds. As the violence spread, rioters attacked mosques, ambushed riot police and set fire to a hotel housing migrants while people were still inside.

