By appointing Bahlil to IKN's investment task force, Jokowi Semiotics underlines his loyalty









This is the view expressed by the founder of the Institute for Public Studies of the Sabang-Merauke Circle, Syahganda Nainggolan, when he met at the Secretariat of the Pro-Democracy Activists Network (Prodem), in Jalan Veteran I, Gambir, Central Jakarta, Saturday (10/8). “So, like Bahlil, it means you are among the people who have the most knowledge about Jokowi’s leadership,” Syahganda said.





He considered that Bahlil's appointment as head of the IKN did not show any improvement in the government's performance in the interest of the nation and the state. The reason is that Jokowi and his cabinet will end in October 2024, or when President Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Vice President for 2024 are inaugurated. “The formation of the task force is actually irrelevant because it will end. And Prabowo will not continue the IKN as Jokowi continued,” he said. Therefore, Syahganda believes that Jokowi is only giving signs about personalities who will remain loyal to him after leaving the presidency. “I think this will reveal what Jokowi's core is at the end of Jokowi's term,” he said. “So I think it's just to show that they really love Jokowi and Bahlil,” Syahganda added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rmol.id/politik/read/2024/08/10/632142/angkat-bahlil-jadi-satgas-investasi-ikn-semiotik-jokowi-pertegas-loyalisnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

