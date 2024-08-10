Jack Smith 'Signals' to Judge Chutkan in Donald Trump CaseLegal Analyst





Special counsel Jack Smith's request for a three-week delay in former President Donald Trump's election interference case “signals” to Judge Tanya Chutkan that he is ready but needs more time to consult with the Justice Department (DOJ) on how to proceed, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Chutkan granted Smith's motion seeking additional time, giving him until Aug. 30 to present his case against Trump following the U.S. Supreme Court's July 1 ruling on presidential immunity.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts performed while in office, but not for unofficial acts. The decision affects a case against Trump that had been on hold for months awaiting the decision.

The case, led by Special Counsel Smith, accuses Trump of attempting to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory in the events leading up to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 on four counts of allegedly working to overturn the election.

Trump claims he is immune from prosecution because he was in office when the alleged scheme took place. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and claims the case is politically motivated. Earlier this month, Chutkan rejected a motion by his lawyers to drop the charges against him.

Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a newly unsealed indictment of four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. Judge Chutkan granted his motion to postpone the case against Trump on Friday. More Alex Wong/Getty Images

Smith's one-page motion pushes back to the end of the month the joint report requested by the prosecution and defense. It was originally scheduled to be submitted Friday, with a hearing date set for Aug. 16, but that date was also postponed until September.

In an episode of his show posted Friday on YouTube, Kirschner, a former assistant U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst who is a frequent critic of Trump, discussed what he believes is the reasoning behind Smith's motion to delay the case.

Posing as Smith, Kirschner said: “The policies of the Justice Department require me to consult with all these other elements of the Justice Department, let them all weigh the pros and cons, give them their input, we have to reach a consensus, everybody has to be heard, before I can go to court and move forward.”

Smith is a lawyer appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate and prosecute the case independently of the attorney general's office to avoid any potential conflicts of interest or political allegiances. Special prosecutors are often appointed to investigate presidents and their allies.

Then, reflecting on his legal experiences, Kirschner said, “Reading between the lines, I read it as if I was ready to go, but I have to consult with all the other components and we are doing that, it's in progress, but I'm still waiting. We're going to get there, I need three more weeks, your Honor.”

Kirschner concluded: “I interpret this one-page motion as a communication, a transmission, a signal to Judge Chutkan that this is what is happening.”

Newsweek reached out to Kirschner by email Sunday for comment.

The delay makes it nearly impossible to hold the formal trial before the Nov. 5 presidential election, in which Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, will face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Other legal analysts said the case could highlight tensions between Smith and the Justice Department.

“What's less clear, however, is why Smith and his colleagues need more time to 'consult.' Is this less about consultation and more indicative of internal conflicts over the best way – or any way – to move forward?” MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin wrote on X Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jack-smith-signaling-judge-chutkan-donald-trump-case-1937384 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos