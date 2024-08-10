PM Modi vows that no work will be hampered by lack of money

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed the central government's support to Kerala and said he will ensure that no work is hampered due to lack of money.

Prime Minister Modi chaired an assessment meeting in Wayanad on Saturday after undertaking aerial and ground surveys of the affected sites.

Speaking on several occasions, the Prime Minister said that the central government would do everything possible to meet all the demands of the state government. He said that as soon as he was informed about the situation in Wayanad when the landslides took place, a state minister was sent to the state to take stock of the situation. Teams of NDRF, Army and Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief operations.

“I had a conversation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the morning the incident took place and assured him that we would provide help and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, police, doctors, everyone tried to help the victims as soon as possible. All central government agencies were mobilised immediately,” PM Modi said.

“I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We all stand in solidarity with them. The central government is supporting the Kerala government and we will ensure that no work is hampered due to lack of money,” he added.

The Prime Minister said his heart was heavy when he visited the landslide-affected sites and met the survivors at the relief camp. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in rehabilitation.

“This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the ground. I have met the victims in the relief camps who have faced this disaster. I have also met the injured patients in the hospital,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, state ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas and Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

Meanwhile, 171 personnel of Pangode military station, who were deployed in Wayanad for rescue operations, returned on Saturday. The personnel were given a rousing welcome on their return to the Pangode station.

According to authorities, 12 personnel are still deployed in Wayanad to continue rescue operations.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited a relief camp and met landslide survivors in Wayanad. The Prime Minister interacted with the survivors at the camp.

The Prime Minister undertook an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad before physically visiting the disaster site to review the relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister by helicopter.

While the Prime Minister undertook an on-ground assessment of the affected sites, he was briefed on the situation by Mr Ajith Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), Kerala.

The state has requested the central government to declare this situation as a national disaster and a grave calamity. An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the central government to visit the affected areas of the state and review the situation. The team will visit the affected areas from August 8 to 10.

The Kerala government has assured immediate assistance to the landslide-affected people by helping them relocate to another place, according to the chief minister's office.

All affected people in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas will benefit from this assistance. An adult member of a family who has lost their livelihood will be given a daily allowance of Rs 300. This benefit will be available for a maximum of two persons per family.

More than 300 people lost their lives after massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30.