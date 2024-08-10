BORIS JOHNSON: It's time to get Factor 50 ready, Keir, to leave Britain and reflect on the frenzy of utter stupidity that Labour have embarked on.

I don’t know where the Starmer family was going last Monday, when the rioters were so barbaric that they delayed their holiday. Maybe it was somewhere in the European Union, to signal the “reset” of relations that is apparently underway.

Perhaps there is a country house in the Dordogne still awaiting Starmer’s arrival, with the welcome bottle of rosé pathetically closed on the fridge door; or there could be golf balls in the Algarve, still awaiting the honour of being knocked over by Starmer’s clubs.

There may be a few empty sun loungers on a Greek beach, still waiting for Sir Keir and his wife to push them deeper into the sand while they lounge and toast their pia coladas and royal 'Keir's.

In every resort in the world, waiters and hotel staff wonder: Is it us? Will we be the lucky ones? Will the human terminal come and park here?

Far-right protesters staged a demonstration in Sunderland last weekend, watched by riot police.

As I said, I have no idea which part of the world Sir Keir favours with his custom. But I do have strong opinions about when this holiday should take place, and the answer is now. This minute.

Come on, Starmer, man or mouse? Never mind the bloody “optics” of the situation. Fight that cowardly anxiety about your own assessments and whether the public will criticize you for going on holiday.

Think of your family! Let's stop worrying about Britain being supposedly in a state of dust bowl combustibility. It's time to pack up the Autan and the Factor 50, and put the cabin crew doors in manual mode and leave Britain.

It is now time to go on holiday, Mr Prime Minister, because it has become increasingly clear over the past week that your presence has had no effect on the unrest or, on the contrary, has made the situation slightly worse.

The police have everything under control, as always. Bullies and criminals are prosecuted with ruthless efficiency.

Instead of holding more meetings and giving more dazed press conferences, it is time for them to recharge their batteries. They need to squeeze the sand between their toes, squint at the sea and think.

It is necessary to reflect on the events of the last month and the whole strategy of the Labour government, because it is beginning to look like a frenzy of absolute stupidity.

Where are they going to put all these troublemakers once they're convicted? Butline?

And what happens when thousands of prisoners released early decide, as many of them unfortunately do, to reoffend? Where do they go?

you will need MS prisons, no less, or people will begin to conclude that their critics were right all along and that the government is now in the hands of left-wing human rights lawyers who are fundamentally soft on crime.

And then we need some space to think about the meaning of these riots and their causes.

You say this is all a form of “far-right brutality,” and I agree that anyone who proposes violence and intimidation should be beaten. The riots were shameful. This is a criminal justice problem that demands a criminal justice solution, and they are getting it. But is that the whole story?

I saw a staggering statistic that 34% of the public actually supports the protests, and even the violence associated with them.

Does this mean that more than a third of the British population hold 'far right' views?

I know some people claim it's 'far right' to believe in Brexit, to support the existence of the State of Israel, or to share JK Rowling's views on what exactly it means to be a woman these days.

Some leftists may even consider that 34% of the population is “far right,” in the sense that they actually hold racist or sectarian views.

I don’t believe that for a second. I think Britain is, on the whole, a remarkably loving, welcoming and generous society. So how on earth can a third of Britons support these protests? What’s wrong?

The time has come to reflect, Mr Prime Minister, as you sip your evening drink, on the question of whether you have put your finger on illegal immigration, and I mean clandestine immigration, the kind that many of those who brought their families here legally .

You began your term by happily announcing that you were cancelling the Rwanda Plan, even though it is the only idea that has a chance of working and stopping the cruel gangs crossing the Channel, and which is now being imitated by many other governments.

You announced that around 100,000 asylum seekers would be granted amnesty instead of being deported.

The Bibby Stockholm ship, where some of the illegal arrivals were being held, has been closed.

Whatever his intention with all this, he clearly comes across as a man who has no plan to stop illegal immigration, because he doesn't care.

Indeed, Yvette Cooper, the new Home Secretary, has made the extraordinary suggestion that we should stop talking about “illegal” immigration and only about “irregular” immigration. That is an insult to those who, as I said, came here legally.

There is no excuse for the rioters’ behaviour and they deserve to be beaten. But there is no excuse for a government that appears deaf to public concerns, which further suggests that it openly hates any members of the public who share those concerns.

All this is worth thinking about, Sir Keir; and in doing so you might rethink your whole economic approach.

They have squandered a huge public sector pay rise, with no productivity increase, as a concession to their union paymasters, while reversing the previous Tory plan: which was to start cutting the huge expansion of the Whitehall bureaucracy to 66,000 jobs.

We all know that 80 per cent of public sector spending goes to public sector workers' wages and yet once again the Labour Party has no plan for reform but instead proposes to build new hospitals.

You are about to pay for all this wage inflation with grossly unnecessary and growth-stifling taxes on pensions, investments and much more. It is crazy.

This is the last thing we need right now, after all the misery and spending due to Covid. In a pathetic attempt to justify his tax increases, he lied about the state of the economy and got caught.

He has already set back the cause of free speech on campus by repealing the law that was just passed to protect it.

You have appointed cronies who have personally given money to you or your Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, to government positions.

Stop being stupid and go on vacation, Mr. Prime Minister. Don't follow your marching orders, but leave immediately.

Have courage, face your critics and gain the perspective that comes with distance and a pound of silver.

Leave now and don't come back until you have reinforced your ideas.