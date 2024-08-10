Donald Trump suffers setback in polls in three key states





Former President Donald Trump has suffered a major blow in the polls in three key states after new data showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris to succeed him on the ticket, polls have shifted dramatically. While most polling data previously showed Trump ahead of Biden nationally and in key swing states, the picture has now shifted: Harris appears to have an edge nationally, as well as in some swing states.

Because of the Electoral College system, several key states have an outsized influence on the presidential election. Candidates can lose the popular vote nationally and still win by winning enough states that are neither solidly Republican nor solidly Democratic. This cycle, if Harris can win all the solidly Democratic states that Biden won in 2020 and also secure victories in the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, she should be able to win the Electoral College.

Polling data released Saturday morning by The New York Times/Siena College, which has been ranked as the most accurate pollster in the United States by ABC News’ 538 polling site, showed Harris leading Trump by 4 percentage points in all three key battleground states. The Democratic vice president was at 50 percentage points in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while the Republican former president was at 46 percentage points.

The survey was conducted among 619 voters in Michigan, 693 in Pennsylvania and 661 in Wisconsin. The margins of error in each state were plus or minus 4.8, 4.2 and 4.3 percentage points, respectively. The poll was conducted from August 6 to 9.

From left: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Montana State University on August 9 in Bozeman, Montana, and Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on August 9 in Glendale, Arizona. Harris is leading in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More Michael Ciaglo/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Reached for comment Saturday morning, the Trump campaign sent Newsweek another Trafalgar Group poll released Friday that showed the former president narrowly leading in all three swing states, as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Arizona. Trafalgar Group is described by analysts at 538 as a “partisan” pollster affiliated with the Republican Party.

Later Saturday, the Trump campaign sent Newsweek an X-rated message from David Axelrod, a political consultant and former aide to President Barack Obama, that raised potential problems with the Times' new polling data.

“Looking at the NYT polls in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin today, some of the internal numbers seem unlikely — 42% for Harris among non-college-educated whites, for example. If you adjust them, you’re probably looking at races that are essentially even (maybe a little better for Harris in Wisconsin), where most high-quality private polls have them. Still, that’s a big change,” Axelrod wrote on the social media platform.

Newsweek reached out to the Harris campaign via email for comment Saturday morning.

At a news conference Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said he was “way ahead.” He repeatedly disparaged Harris’ campaign, calling the vice president “incompetent” and “not smart.” Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, called Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, “weirdos.”

According to 538 polls, Harris narrowly leads Trump in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In Michigan, Harris has 44.9% of the vote to Trump's 42.9%. In Pennsylvania, the vice president has 45.5% and the former president has 44.6%. In Wisconsin, Harris has 46.2% of the vote to Trump's 44.4%.

Update, 10/08/2024 at 11:11 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with comments from David Axelrod on social media.

