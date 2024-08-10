Politics
Who will replace Xi Jinping of Communist China? | Opinion | Political success | Chinese Communist Party | One-man rule
Material translated and adapted from English,published by the Epoch Times US headquarters.
Considering who will replace Chinese leader Xi Jinping and what will happen after his death or resignation is of course speculative, but necessary, given that China is one of the world’s dominant nations. While China’s recent rise as an emerging power is new, the country’s experience with the departure of an all-powerful supreme leader is not.
Will history repeat itself in China?
This was certainly the case with Chairman Mao Zedong, who ruled the People's Republic of China with unprecedented and absolute power from 1949 to 1976. His political paranoia and absurd ideas about industrialization and agriculture led to monstrous events in the country, from mass starvation to even productivity collapses and mass purges. His willingness to let millions of his countrymen starve or be killed by artificial famines and other horrific events, even plunging the country into civil war (carefully labeled the “Cultural Revolution”) to maintain power, gave China a stark warning about the dangers of government.
When Mao finally died in 1976, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said “never again” to the dictatorial rule of one man that subjected the country to the whims, visions, or ambitions of a single, uncontested potentate. Instead, the CCP established a system of governing committees in China. Ruling by consensus brought a certain level of stability to the country, as decisions were made not by one person, but by many. This soon led to the opening of China to the West, and the rest is history.
Security in ambiguity?
This brings us back to Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, who, coincidentally, enjoys the same absolute power. Through a series of deft and brutal measures, Xi has managed to eliminate his political rivals and return China to a one-man dictatorship, with a lifetime mandate for himself in office. 2018.
Today, at 71, Xi knows his time is limited. Recent but unproven rumors that Xi suffered a stroke have led observers to consider replacing him. Given Xi’s power, influence, and vision for governing China and the country’s rise on the world stage, Xi’s departure would leave a large void to fill.
If the CCP authorities have any idea of a successor to Xi, they are completely silent on the subject. As obscure as the CCP’s politics are, Xi may not have anyone in mind to replace him. Certainly, his former rivals, both in politics and business, since the arrest of Bo Xilai until the re-education of the internet and media tycoon Jack Mahave already been dealt with. Waiting for a known replacement could put Xi's well-being at risk in the hands of his subordinates or those who wish to remove him from power sooner or later. Xi is undoubtedly aware of this.
Healthy today, bolder tomorrow?
A second factor in Xi's success is his health, which appears to be in poor condition. boaotherwise great. But as we all know, appearances are not always what they seem. A stroke or a cancer diagnosis can happen to people who seem healthy, and Xi smoked for decades before quitting.
But whatever his health today, he has more “yesterday” than “tomorrow.” When Xi steps down or dies, there is much speculation about what impact this transition will have on China and the rest of the world. China occupies a central role in global affairs and is the driving force behind the world’s economic and geopolitical realignment toward a more multipolar world order, or disorder, as the case may be. This trend shows no signs of reversing.
Post-Xi Jinping China would continue its destructive growth policies and its foreign policy of “warrior wolf“, while seeking to achieve what he considers to be his legitimate right rule the world? Given the pride and the declared of the CCP, seems unlikely. What new CCP leader would be willing to preside over the decline of the CCP's power in the world?
A return to government in committee?
Could China’s next potential leader be a single person? It’s possible that the CCP will return to the committee rule that defined the post-Mao era, to avoid the risks and volatility that one-man rule brings. Or will China’s next leader come from the CCP itself? That’s a question few are asking today, but one that may arise in the near future. In the meantime, it seems more likely that as Xi ages, he will become bolder on the world stage, not less.
With digital technologies, Xi and the CCP have transformed China into a surveillance society Basically. Xi's China is now an industrial-scale police state, capable of monitoring its every activity, enforcing laws, and punishing violators arbitrarily and instantly. XI had more control and power over the nation that Mao never dreamed of. Would the new leadership reduce the CCP's control over its people?
What will the next ten years of Xi's government bring to China?
The China of the last decade of Mao's life was deeply divided, stripped of its culture, living in deep poverty, isolated from the world, and in many places rebelling against the CCP. What will the next 10 years of Xi bring?
China faces several internal problems which will not be resolved in a decade and may, in some ways, remind us of the last 10 years of Mao's rule. Obviously, the technological state of modern China is light years ahead of that of China in the 1960s and 1970s, but there may also be some similarities.
For example, China is becoming more dividedThis is at least the case of the CCP, which is continually picking economic winners and losers. Increasingly, the people are pitted against the Party, with growing dissensions. This is why the CCP is trying to bring back some sense of unifying culture to a population that is becoming increasingly demoralized and cynical as people economic conditions and political oppression is getting worse.
If economic conditions continue to deteriorate, Xi, like Mao, could find himself isolate yourself in China of the world to retain power or be replaced sooner than they would like, one way or another. Or, just as likely, it could set China on a militaristic path across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. External conditions and internal pressures may persuade you to act while you still can.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Epoch Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.epochtimes.com.br/china/quem-substituira-xi-jinping-da-china-comunista-opiniao-201693.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who will replace Xi Jinping of Communist China? | Opinion | Political success | Chinese Communist Party | One-man rule
- Donald Trump suffers setback in polls in three key states
- BORIS JOHNSON: It's time to get Factor 50 ready, Keir, to leave Britain and reflect on the frenzy of utter stupidity that Labour have embarked on.
- US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to buy US weapons and military equipment, months after Congress approved it
- Science fiction and cricket? How about a genre crossover?
- PM Modi vows that no work will be hampered by lack of money
- Jokowi to inaugurate TPPAS Legok Nangka at the end of August 2024
- Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari accuses judiciary of being behind Imran Khan's party revival
- Jack Smith 'Signals' to Judge Chutkan in Donald Trump CaseLegal Analyst
- Japan no match for China in women's table tennis team final
- Why Japan Issued Its First-Ever 'Major Earthquake Warning' – And What It Means
- UM lands top prospect of 2008: Hurlbert; MSU adds five players