Who will replace Xi Jinping of Communist China? | Opinion | Political success | Chinese Communist Party | One-man rule

Considering who will replace Chinese leader Xi Jinping and what will happen after his death or resignation is of course speculative, but necessary, given that China is one of the world’s dominant nations. While China’s recent rise as an emerging power is new, the country’s experience with the departure of an all-powerful supreme leader is not.

Will history repeat itself in China?

This was certainly the case with Chairman Mao Zedong, who ruled the People's Republic of China with unprecedented and absolute power from 1949 to 1976. His political paranoia and absurd ideas about industrialization and agriculture led to monstrous events in the country, from mass starvation to even productivity collapses and mass purges. His willingness to let millions of his countrymen starve or be killed by artificial famines and other horrific events, even plunging the country into civil war (carefully labeled the “Cultural Revolution”) to maintain power, gave China a stark warning about the dangers of government.

When Mao finally died in 1976, the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) said “never again” to the dictatorial rule of one man that subjected the country to the whims, visions, or ambitions of a single, uncontested potentate. Instead, the CCP established a system of governing committees in China. Ruling by consensus brought a certain level of stability to the country, as decisions were made not by one person, but by many. This soon led to the opening of China to the West, and the rest is history.

Security in ambiguity?

This brings us back to Xi, the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, who, coincidentally, enjoys the same absolute power. Through a series of deft and brutal measures, Xi has managed to eliminate his political rivals and return China to a one-man dictatorship, with a lifetime mandate for himself in office. 2018.

Today, at 71, Xi knows his time is limited. Recent but unproven rumors that Xi suffered a stroke have led observers to consider replacing him. Given Xi’s power, influence, and vision for governing China and the country’s rise on the world stage, Xi’s departure would leave a large void to fill.

If the CCP authorities have any idea of ​​a successor to Xi, they are completely silent on the subject. As obscure as the CCP’s politics are, Xi may not have anyone in mind to replace him. Certainly, his former rivals, both in politics and business, since the arrest of Bo Xilai until the re-education of the internet and media tycoon Jack Mahave already been dealt with. Waiting for a known replacement could put Xi's well-being at risk in the hands of his subordinates or those who wish to remove him from power sooner or later. Xi is undoubtedly aware of this.

Healthy today, bolder tomorrow?

A second factor in Xi's success is his health, which appears to be in poor condition. boaotherwise great. But as we all know, appearances are not always what they seem. A stroke or a cancer diagnosis can happen to people who seem healthy, and Xi smoked for decades before quitting.

But whatever his health today, he has more “yesterday” than “tomorrow.” When Xi steps down or dies, there is much speculation about what impact this transition will have on China and the rest of the world. China occupies a central role in global affairs and is the driving force behind the world’s economic and geopolitical realignment toward a more multipolar world order, or disorder, as the case may be. This trend shows no signs of reversing.

Post-Xi Jinping China would continue its destructive growth policies and its foreign policy of “warrior wolf“, while seeking to achieve what he considers to be his legitimate right rule the world? Given the pride and the declared of the CCP, seems unlikely. What new CCP leader would be willing to preside over the decline of the CCP's power in the world?

A return to government in committee?

Could China’s next potential leader be a single person? It’s possible that the CCP will return to the committee rule that defined the post-Mao era, to avoid the risks and volatility that one-man rule brings. Or will China’s next leader come from the CCP itself? That’s a question few are asking today, but one that may arise in the near future. In the meantime, it seems more likely that as Xi ages, he will become bolder on the world stage, not less.

With digital technologies, Xi and the CCP have transformed China into a surveillance society Basically. Xi's China is now an industrial-scale police state, capable of monitoring its every activity, enforcing laws, and punishing violators arbitrarily and instantly. XI had more control and power over the nation that Mao never dreamed of. Would the new leadership reduce the CCP's control over its people?

What will the next ten years of Xi's government bring to China?

The China of the last decade of Mao's life was deeply divided, stripped of its culture, living in deep poverty, isolated from the world, and in many places rebelling against the CCP. What will the next 10 years of Xi bring?

China faces several internal problems which will not be resolved in a decade and may, in some ways, remind us of the last 10 years of Mao's rule. Obviously, the technological state of modern China is light years ahead of that of China in the 1960s and 1970s, but there may also be some similarities.

For example, China is becoming more dividedThis is at least the case of the CCP, which is continually picking economic winners and losers. Increasingly, the people are pitted against the Party, with growing dissensions. This is why the CCP is trying to bring back some sense of unifying culture to a population that is becoming increasingly demoralized and cynical as people economic conditions and political oppression is getting worse.

If economic conditions continue to deteriorate, Xi, like Mao, could find himself isolate yourself in China of the world to retain power or be replaced sooner than they would like, one way or another. Or, just as likely, it could set China on a militaristic path across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. External conditions and internal pressures may persuade you to act while you still can.

