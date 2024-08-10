Din Syamsuddin asks Jokowi to cancel Health PP as it harms the mentality of the nation's children





Former MUI Central Chairman General Din Syamsuddin asked President Jokowi to cancel the PP on health because it harms the mentality of the nation's children. Photo/SINDOnews

Jakarta – Former Chairman General of the Central Council of Indonesian Ulema (MUI), Din Syamsuddin, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cancel PP Number 28 of 2024 regarding the implementation of Health Law No. 28. 17 of 2023 regarding Health . Because it is seen as damaging the mentality of the nation's children. – Former Chairman General of the Central Council of Indonesian Ulema (MUI), Din Syamsuddin, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to cancel PP Number 28 of 2024 regarding the implementation of Health Law No. 28. 17 of 2023 regarding. Because it is seen as damaging the mentality of the nation's children. “The issuance of Government Regulation No. 28 of 2024 before his resignation is truly an anti-climax for President Jokowi's regime. Why not, the enthusiasm of the mental revolution at the beginning of his presidency has now changed 180 degrees with mental deconstruction,” namely the mental destruction of the nation's children,” Din said, Saturday (10/8/2024). The former general chairman of PP Muhammadiyah also believes that PP No. 24 of 2024, which contains recommendations for students to use contraception and allows abortion, is a legal and constitutional crime. The National Education System Law stipulates that the objective of national education is, among other things, to train people with faith and noble character. “

Especially if it is related to the 1945 Constitution which contains Pancasila with the first principle of belief in an Almighty God, and if Article 33 emphasizes that the state is based on the belief in an Almighty God. “President Jokowi's policy, in addition to being reckless, is also destructive,” he said. Din said there was still time for President Jokowi to correct or even cancel the government regulation. “If you respond as usual with the expression rapopo (it's okay to be criticized/the caravan of howling dogs will still pass), then the consequence is that a trial for violating the constitution is inevitable,” he said. (cip)

