Saturday's Turkish Super League Predictions Including Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor

Imago Kasimpasa host Konyaspor In the opening match of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday, FC Barcelona players looked to start the new campaign in a positive way at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. The hosts, who finished fifth last season, are looking to build on last season's result against a team who narrowly avoided relegation. We say: Compass 1-1 Konyaspor While we are backing a motivated Kasimpasa to end their losing streak against Konyaspor, the superior sharpness of the visiting team, who have played five pre-season games compared to just one for the home side, should prevent a league-opening defeat at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium. > Click here to read our full preview of this match Imago Antalyaspor Welcome to the new graduates Göztepe SK at Antalya Stadium on Saturday on the opening day of the 2024-25 Turkish Super Lig season. The Scorpions finished mid-table last season and will be hoping to make a good start in the hope of overcoming that position against an opponent who have not played in the top flight for two years. We say: Antalyaspor 2-2 Göztepe SK While pre-season matches are not usually a reflection of what to expect in the first matchweek, Antalyaspor and Goztepe, averaging 3.0 goals per game in their off-season friendlies, perhaps hint at a high-scoring game in Antalya this weekend. > Click here to read our full preview of this match Imago After last quarter's narrow failure, Fenerbahce start this season's Turkish Super Lig title race against Adana Demirspor at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium on Saturday. Fans will no doubt flock to watch Jose Mourinho's first league game in charge, although new Adana boss Michael Valkanis will be keen to spoil the mood in Istanbul. We say: Fenerbahce 2-0 Adana Demirspor Despite the looming Champions League qualifier against Lille, Fenerbahce will need to secure a routine victory over their opponents to extend their unbeaten run against Adana to five, with the visiting team's lack of pre-season friendlies counting against them in Istanbul. > Click here to read our full preview of this match

