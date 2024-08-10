Trump Media Reports $16 Million Loss for Quarter on Lower Revenue





This photo illustration shows an image of former President Donald Trump reflected on the screen of a phone displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, February 21, 2022.

Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Trump Media, the social media company whose majority shareholder is former President Donald Trump, reported a net loss of more than $16 million for its most recent fiscal quarter on Friday, as its already meager revenue fell 30% to just $836,900.

Trump Media owns the Truth Social app, which the former president often uses.

Trump Media's stock, which trades under the ticker DJT, has fallen sharply from a high of more than $71 a share shortly after it began trading in late March following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

Trump Media stock closed at $26.21 per share Friday afternoon, down 0.49%.

The company has a market capitalization of nearly $5 billion, an extraordinarily high valuation given its very modest sales.

In a 10-Q filing Friday afternoon, Trump Media reported a loss of $16.37 million for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $22.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

About half of the last quarter's loss was due to legal costs related to Trump Media's merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company said.

“In addition, the Company incurred $3.1 million in IT consulting and software licensing expenses, primarily related to its software licensing agreement to power its new TV streaming service,” Trump Media said in a press release.

Revenue for the last quarter was $839,000, compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year.

“A significant portion of the decline is attributable to a change in revenue sharing with one of our advertising partners, as part of an arrangement intended to improve the company's near-term financial position prior to the business combination,” Trump Media said in its 10-Q filing.

“Additionally, revenue varied as we selectively tested a nascent advertising initiative on the Company’s Truth Social platform,” the company said.

Trump Media said it ended the quarter with $344 million in cash and cash equivalents, with no debt.

“The Company believes its strong balance sheet will enable the expansion and refinement of its new TV streaming platform, Truth+, which launched in August 2024 on the Company’s personalized content delivery network (“CDN”),” Trump Media said in a press release.

“With its strong balance sheet and zero debt, the company believes it has sufficient working capital to fund its operations for the foreseeable future,” the company said.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, are expected to face Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.

