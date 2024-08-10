New poll shows Harris with four-point lead over Trump in three key states | US Election 2024





A major new poll puts Kamala Harris ahead of Donald Trump in three key states, signaling a dramatic reversal in Democratic Party momentum three months before the election.

The vice president leads the former president by four percentage points in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, 50 percent to 46 percent, among nearly 2,000 likely voters in the three states, according to new polls from The New York Times and Siena College.

The polls were conducted between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, the week Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a former high school teacher, as her running mate on the November Democratic ticket.

The results are the clearest since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, amid growing concerns about the 81-year-old’s cognitive well-being and her fitness to govern for a second term. The results come after months of polling that showed Biden tied with Trump or slightly behind.

According to registered voters surveyed, Harris is seen as smarter, more honest and better able to lead the country than Trump.

The results, released Saturday by The New York Times, will bolster Democrats as Harris and Walz continue to crisscross the country in their first week of campaigning together, holding a series of events in key states that could decide the outcome of the election.

On Saturday, the candidates held a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state the Biden-Harris ticket won by more than two points in 2020.

While this is just a snapshot, Democrats will likely be heartened to see that 60 percent of independent voters surveyed, who always play a major role in the outcome of the race, say they are satisfied with the choice of presidential candidates, up from 45 percent in May.

The turnaround appears to be driven in large part by changing voter perceptions of Harris, who was praised for her positive demeanor and forward-looking rhetoric during the campaign. In Pennsylvania, where Biden beat Trump by just over 80,000 votes four years ago, her approval rating has jumped 10 points since last month among registered voters, according to a Times/Siena poll.

Harris will need to win Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, crucial states Biden won in 2020, if Democrats are to hold on to the White House.

The latest polls are likely to further irritate Trump, whose few recent campaign events have been largely dominated by anger and apparent disbelief at the rapid shift in momentum since he named J.D. Vance, the Ohio senator and former venture capitalist, as his running mate in a celebratory atmosphere at the Republican National Convention less than a month ago.

Vance, who has been derided as weird by Democrats as he doubles down on his 2021 comments that America would be run by childless cat ladies, is viewed largely unfavorably or unenthusiastically by majorities of independents, Democrats and registered Republicans, according to the new poll.

But Democrats still have work to do to communicate Harris’ vision for the country. The poll found that 60% of registered voters believe Trump has a clear vision for the country, compared to just 53% when asked about Harris.

It's also important to note that Trump remains ahead on confidence in his handling of the economy and immigration, two of the three key issues for voters, according to polls.

Still, Harris has a 24-point lead over Trump on abortion, an issue Democrats say will help move the needle in swing states like Arizona and Wisconsin. Harris is also viewed significantly more favorably on democracy than Trump, who continues to face charges related to his alleged role in subverting the 2020 election results and the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

In a statement to the Times, Tony Fabrizio, the Trump campaign's chief pollster, said the new polls significantly underestimated support for President Trump, citing surveys conducted in the days leading up to the 2020 election that overestimated Biden's margin of victory.

