China's Third Plenum Highlights Political Theorist Wang Huning's Quiet Rise

Wang, 68, gave up his role as an ideologue and last year became chairman of the political advisory body of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

But he continues to sit on the Politburo Standing Committee, the party's top decision-making body, where he was head of ideology and propaganda from 2017, during his first five-year term.

Although Xi Jinping has remained the sole leader in drafting all party plenary resolutions since 2012, he has always selected two or three deputy directors from among the seven members of the Standing Committee.

Two informed sources said that in addition to seeking his help in drafting the resolution of the last plenum, Xi regularly seeks Wang's advice on his major speeches and statements.

Since 2017, when he first won a seat on the seven-member committee, Wang has served as deputy head of one of the drafting teams three times, for some of the party's most historic resolutions.

In 2021, he co-led the team that drafted a resolution on the history of the Communist Party, the third of its kind in 100 years. A year earlier, he played a similar role in drafting the outline of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

Wang was also vice director of the drafting team for the 20th Party Congress in 2022, when Xi delivered the report laying out his vision for the next five years to more than 2,000 delegates in Beijing.

Politburo Standing Committee members attend the Third Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in July, led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi. Photo: AP

Wang also retained his post as deputy director of the Central Commission for Deepening Overall Reforms, a Party group founded and chaired by Xi Jinping that met for further discussions on a range of issues just before the third plenum.

Wang's positions have given him influence in a long list of policy areas, including Taiwan, ethnic minority groups, border regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as Beijing's courtship of the country's private sector.

Wang's role on the editorial team shows that his political influence goes beyond what is normal for a CPPCC chairman, said Neil Thomas, a researcher on Chinese politics at the Asia Society Policy Institute's China Analysis Center.

Wang still appears to serve as Xi Jinping's mastermind for his domestic reform agenda, Thomas said.

Wang has won Xi's trust because he believes in centralizing power, fighting corruption and prioritizing high-tech growth. He has helped put these issues at the heart of Xi's policy agenda.

Wang is a political survivor who served Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao loyally but found his greatest support in Xi Jinping. Wang’s neo-authoritarian intellectual project is a perfect complement to Xi’s centralist political project, he said.

Wang's reputation was established in the early 1990s, with a number of published works, including a collection of his diaries that made him a rarity among Chinese career bureaucrats and articulated his political vision of neo-authoritarianism.

Rather than a Western-style system based on checks and balances, China must discover new political values ​​from our own cultural traditions, Wang wrote in his 1994 diary.

He also stressed that China's development requires an authority that can regulate the whole society in a unified manner and gave his views on how to combat corruption.

In his 1991 book America vs AmericaWang said Japan's economic race with the United States in the 1980s taught him that individualism, hedonism and democratism could be defeated by collectivism, altruism and authoritarianism.

In the 1980s, when he was developing his political theories, Wang attached great importance to the concentration of state power, according to Xia Ming, one of his former students at Fudan who now teaches political science at the City University of New York.

In his view, China, with its unique political ecology, has a unique political path. Despite his knowledge of political thinkers like Hegel and Rousseau, Wang believes he must uphold this path, Xia added.

[Wang] believes that with its large size, China must retain its authority at the central level to maintain its stability [and the Wests] The path of liberalization is not suitable for China because it is too big and too poor, especially because of the living conditions in rural areas and its clans, he said.

A political science professor at Tsinghua University, who asked not to be named, said Wang was very different from Chinese intellectuals who looked to the West for inspiration after China opened up.

After two visits to the United States, Wang Yi was not impressed by Western-style democracy. He believes it is not suitable for China. Wang Yi believes China must take a different development path from the United States if it wants to surpass it one day, he said.

In 1995, Wang left Shanghai for Beijing to begin his political career as head of the political team of the Central Policy Research Office, supporting then-President Jiang Zemin.

The office helps draft key documents for the leadership and advises the party on internal and national policies.

According to a mainland Chinese political analyst who interacted with Wang several times before his promotion to Beijing, it was after this appointment that the academic retreated behind the scenes to provide advice to his political leadership.

The Party's long-standing trust in Wang showed its deep need for a sophisticated intellectual to explain the legitimacy of China's one-party rule and party-state system both abroad and at home, he added.

For decades, Wang was known as a pure Party theoretician. In 2002, he was appointed director of the research bureau, a post he held for 18 years, the longest tenure of any official in that position.

Although his position in the research bureau remained unchanged, his rank within the party has steadily climbed, another rarity among Chinese officials. Notably, when Wang left his post in 2022, his successor’s rank within the party was far below his own.

Wang helped Jiang and his presidential successor, Hu Jintao, build their own ideological systems that were later enshrined in the party constitution. He also quietly supported them on numerous trips in China and abroad.

He also helped launch Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, also enshrined in the constitution, and is credited with pioneering Xi's promotion of the Chinese Dream concept for China's rejuvenation.

Wang remained in the background during the early years of Xi Jinping's presidency, but gradually stepped into the spotlight after 2017 and his appointment to the Politburo Standing Committee, when the public began to hear Wang's voice for the first time.

In January 2018, as China's ideological chief, Wang took advantage of a meeting of the country's propaganda chiefs to call for the construction of a socialist ideology with strong cohesion and a guiding force.

Upon becoming CPPCC chairman, Wang's role was further expanded to include handling sensitive issues such as ethnicity, religion and Taiwan, making him the most senior official in these areas.

At a meeting with Christian groups late last year, Wang urged them to ensure strict supervision of religion and insist on the sinicization of Christianity.

In February, a month after the election of the independentists Taiwanese leader William Lai Ching-te Wang called for severe suppression of Taiwan independence and interference by external forces.

But decades spent in the party's research wing have left Wang with few grassroots protégés, unlike other officials who have years of local governance experience under their belts.

Wang’s most visible protégé, Lin Shangli, was also his student and colleague at Fudan University. He left the Central Policy Research Office in 2022, after just one year as deputy director, to take over as president of Renmin University of China.

Wang is the only known official of his rank to have written a book about the United States and his work in 1991 America vs America is still popular among observers of Chinese politics.

Wang is considered a political theorist rather than a great strategist. Sun Yun, analyst

Sun Yun, co-director of the East Asia program and director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington, said Wang's knowledge of the United States was unique among top Chinese leaders.

He has deep experience in studying and dealing with the United States, while his colleagues on the Politburo Standing Committee are mostly domestic generalists, she said.

But Sun noted that Wang is considered a political theorist rather than a grand strategist, adding that his book on the United States focuses mainly on domestic politics rather than U.S.-China relations.

Sun observed that Wang plays a key supporting role in the U.S.-China strategy, given that Xi is the top decision maker.

Although Wang said he remains largely critical of the American political system, he took some positive lessons from his experiences in the late 1980s, as he learned more about American society and its perceived successes and failures.

As he wrote in his 1991 book: “Although America is a commodity society, a money-driven society, when it comes to science and technology education it has a profound understanding of how to spend money to get the most out of it.”

Additional reporting by Alcott Wei