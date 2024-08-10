Politics
Banker who donated $20,000 to senior Labor politicians gets top Treasury job
- Ian Corfield donated thousands of pounds to Rachel Reeves, now Chancellor
A banker who donated more than $20,000 to senior Labor politicians has landed a senior Treasury job, it emerged yesterday.
Ian Corfield, who donated thousands of pounds to current Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has been appointed director of his department.
The revelation, first reported by Politico, threatens to spark a controversy over “cash for jobs,” even though there is no suggestion that any rules were broken.
Henry Newman, a former adviser to Michael Gove, said: “If Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunakhad had made this kind of appointment, I can imagine the howls of outrage that would have followed.”
Mr Corfield joined the Treasury after working as Labour's chief trade adviser between January and July.
Mr Colfield has donated more than $20,000 to Labor politicians over the past nine years.
Most recently, he donated $5,000 to Ms. Reeves in 2023.
The position of director is a senior civil servant position with a salary ranging from 97,000 to 162,500 euros. These positions are generally awarded to career civil servants rather than external candidates.
Previously, Mr Corfield held senior positions in the private sector, including at Australian banks Aussie and Bankwest.
Alex Thomas, of the Institute for Government, told the Times: “The temporal proximity between Labour Party membership and the making of donations makes it even more important to follow a merit-based recruitment process.”
A government spokesman said: “All appointments are made in accordance with the civil service recruitment rules.”
The Electoral Commission said: “There is nothing in the political funding laws that we apply that prohibits a public servant from making a donation to a political party.”
|
