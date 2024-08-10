Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds, August polls show





In the final days of an extraordinary political summer, Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania and two other critical swing states that previously seemed out of reach for Democrats, according to new polls of likely voters by The New York Times and Siena College.

The results suggest that the presidential race remains tight and that the dynamics of a contest that many voters considered stale and lifeless have been fundamentally altered with less than 100 days to go until the election.

Harris leads Trump by four percentage points, 50% to 46%, among likely voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to the new polls. The polls were conducted among a representative sample of registered voters in those three states from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9. The margin of error is between 4 and 4.5 percentage points.

The results reflect an election still underway: Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate a day after voting began on Aug. 6.

Still, the results are significant because nearly a year of polling has shown Trump and President Joe Biden tied, with Trump gaining ground in recent months. The new polls reflect increased enthusiasm for both parties among a previously weary electorate: In May, 58 percent of voters said they were satisfied with the presidential candidates they had to choose from. In August, that percentage jumped 15 points.

Among likely voters in Pennsylvania, Harris leads Trump 50-46, with voters citing the economy, abortion and immigration as the top three issues motivating them to vote. A majority of those likely voters said they thought Trump would be better on the economy and immigration, while Harris would be better on abortion and democracy.

In Pennsylvania, Trump maintains a clear advantage among white voters without a college degree and among voters in the central part of the state. Harris leads among nonwhite voters, white voters with college degrees and voters in the Philadelphia metropolitan area and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh.

In the Pennsylvania Senate race, likely voters showed a strong preference for Democratic Senator Bob Casey over his Republican opponent Dave McCormick, with Casey leading by 14 percentage points.

Since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris on July 21, Harris has enjoyed positive media coverage, raised millions of dollars and sold out stadiums across the country. Trump has called it the “Harris honeymoon” and predicted it would end. The positive sentiment toward Harris is reflected in the latest poll: Her approval rating has increased 10 percentage points among registered voters in Pennsylvania over the past month.

The dust has not yet settled, but the fundamentals of the race are already radically different than they were just a few months ago. In May, Trump led Biden by 3 percentage points in a two-way race, within the margin of error of a Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters. Voters at the time expressed concerns about the economy and a desire for change. By May, support for Biden was eroding among younger and nonwhite voters, and Biden’s age was a significant and growing issue.

As Benjamin Duerr, a 29-year-old electrician from Upper Darby who planned to vote for Biden, told The Inquirer at the time, “I feel like Biden is pretty incompetent … But he’s not going to screw up too much, you know?”

In new polls from August, a majority of registered voters in all three states said Harris, more than Trump, had the temperament to be an effective president, and more said Harris was intelligent. A whopping 81% of registered voters said they were excited to vote.

