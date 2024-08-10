Willie Brown Wasn't On The Helicopter With Trump. Here's Who Was There





Ever since Donald Trump claimed Thursday that Willie Brown punched Vice President Kamala Harris years ago during a helicopter ride, the former president has insisted the story is true. That’s despite the fact that Brown, the former speaker of the California House of Representatives, has said he never did business with Trump, much less flew with him.

But it turns out another California official did.

In an interview Saturday, Nate Holden, a former longtime Los Angeles city councilman and state senator, vividly recalled what happened one day in 1990 when he was invited by Trump to fly from Manhattan to Atlantic City in his helicopter.

It was noon, Holden said, and he had just been served a drink when suddenly the hydraulic system failed, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in New Jersey.

On Thursday, Trump said in impromptu remarks to reporters that he and Brown were in a helicopter en route to a certain location together, and there was an emergency landing. Trump said: It was not a pleasant landing, and Willie, he was a little worried. So I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven't seen him in years. But he said some terrible things to me about [Harris].

Holden, 95, couldn't believe his eyes because Trump could confuse the two men, the short black guy from Northern California and the tall black guy from Southern California. But as they say, we all look alike, he said with a laugh.

The Trump campaign has not commented on what appears, at best, to be a case of mistaken identity and, worse, a fabricated story intended to discredit Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

After Brown denied ever taking the helicopter with Trump, national and international media outlets picked up on the story. And Trump not only stood by his statements, but also posted on social media that he had evidence from flight logs, maintenance records, and witnesses to back up his version of events.

But another person on the helicopter was Barbara Res, a former senior executive in charge of construction and development at the Trump Organization. In her 2013 book, All Alone on the 68th Floor, Res largely corroborates Holden's account of what happened.

“As we came to a stop over the Hudson, the helicopter began to shake,” she wrote. “Shortly afterward, the pilot let us know that he had lost some instruments and that we had to make an emergency landing. At this point, the helicopter was shaking like crazy. Donald likes to tell the story that Nate, an African-American, became white, but as I recall, Donald was quite white himself.

Holden said Saturday that he called Brown shortly after seeing Trump's comments about the helicopter incident on television. “I just thought Donald Trump had a problem. He's had two near fatal accidents, one with Willie Brown and one with me,” Holden said. So he asked Brown, “Willie, were you in a helicopter with Trump that nearly crashed?”

Holden was on the helicopter with Trump to discuss Manhattan developers' desire to build on the site of the historic Ambassador Hotel on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. Holden represented the district at the time.

Trump wanted to meet Nate because Nate was very, very influential, Res said in an interview, noting that she brought Holden to New York. And when we went to the meeting, Donald said, I can’t, I have to go to Atlantic City. Let’s have our meeting in the helicopter. (Trump’s project at that Wilshire site got tangled up in litigation and never came to fruition.)

Holden said he knew Trump was trying to impress him. On board, Holden recalled, Trump said, “Look at the horizon. It’s the most beautiful in the world.”

But Holden was not impressed and said he was furious when the aircraft developed mechanical problems. “I couldn't believe they didn't maintain their helicopter. I was making a fuss because they put my life in danger.” Just a year earlier, in 1989, three Trump casino executives had been killed, along with two others, when a helicopter crashed over Fork River, New Jersey.

As for Trump, Holden said: “He was speechless. He went white as snow, glued to his seat.”

“I didn’t see any signs of real danger,” Res said. “Trump was terrified. He was very scared,” Res said. “He just lost three executives on the flight he said he was supposed to be on, when of course he wasn’t supposed to be on that flight. But, you know, why not use three good dead employees.”

Similarly, both Res and Holden said Trump told his own version of what happened in the helicopter with Holden.

Trump knew that Willie Brown was the speaker of the Assembly and Nate Holden was a city councilman, and so he wanted to make that more prominent, Res said. He also wanted to include a comment about Harris, and I don't think you can make a connection between Harris and Holden.

Said Holden: It makes the story juicier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-08-10/brown-wasnt-on-that-frightening-helicopter-ride-with-trump-heres-who-was The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos