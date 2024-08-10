Harris leads Trump in three major electoral battlegrounds, poll finds





Former President Donald Trump (left) and Vice President Kamal Harris

Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris is leading former President Donald Trump in the key swing states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll.

The poll found Harris beating Trump by 50% to 46% among likely voters in all three states, though those leads were within the poll's margins of error. Likely voters are a subset of the total registered voters surveyed.

From Monday to Thursday, the poll surveyed 619 registered voters in Michigan and 661 registered voters in Wisconsin. From Tuesday to Friday, the poll surveyed 693 registered voters in Pennsylvania.

The head-to-head results are slightly different when looking at all registered voters surveyed: Harris maintained a four-point lead in Wisconsin, but had a three-point lead in Pennsylvania and actually trailed Trump by three points in Michigan.

The Times/Siena poll is the latest data point tracking the sweeping shift that has taken place since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July and endorsed Harris to take over as the Democratic presidential nominee. While the poll still shows the candidates neck and neck, it’s clear that Harris has fundamentally changed the state of the race compared to just a month ago.

In the weeks since Biden left office, Harris has made up much of the ground lost in polls to the Democratic ticket and even pulled ahead of Trump in some instances.

In May, even before the president’s disastrous performance in the June debate, Times/Siena polls found Biden tied exactly with Trump in Wisconsin. Biden trailed the Republican presidential nominee in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In a memo released Saturday, the Trump campaign said the Times/Siena poll had “significantly underestimated” support for Trump among registered and likely voters.

“Once again, we see a series of public surveys released with the clear intent and purpose of reducing support for President Trump,” Republican pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Tim Saler wrote in the memo.

A result that has not changed despite the reshuffle of the Democratic Party: the economy is one of the main concerns of registered voters.

Fears of a recession were on full display last week, after stock markets plunged on Monday and struggled to recover their gains in the days that followed. The market slide was partly driven by a weaker-than-expected jobs report, which fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve's failure to cut interest rates was putting too much pressure on the economy.

According to the Times/Siena poll, Trump has a nine-point lead over Harris with voters on his handling of the economy.

The Times/Siena polls also came as voters considered Harris’ running mate choice, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whom she selected Tuesday after an expedited selection process. Although Walz didn’t have much national prominence just two weeks ago, he has been catapulted into the spotlight for his candid media interviews, affable demeanor and political pivot after working as a high school teacher.

Despite Walz's very progressive political record, some Democrats have viewed his rural Midwestern background as an opportunity to broaden the Democratic coalition.

According to the Times/Siena poll, Walz received a 36 percent approval rating among registered voters, the same as Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. However, only 27 percent of those surveyed gave Walz an unfavorable rating, compared with 46 percent of voters for Vance.

In addition to her poll gains, Harris has benefited from renewed enthusiasm in the form of record levels of donations, new volunteer signups and rallies that fill arenas since launching her presidential campaign.

With 87 days to go until the election and even fewer days until early voting, the Harris campaign is working to ensure that the initial hype translates into actual votes at the polls.

“We are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against,” Harris said at a rally in Philadelphia attended by more than 12,000 people on Wednesday.

