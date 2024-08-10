Carrie Johnson's Mini-Daughter Romy Adorably Copies Her Mom





Carrie Johnson is currently enjoying a summer vacation with her three children: Wilfred, Romy and Frank and on Saturday, she shared the sweetest photo of her only daughter. In the snap, the couple posed in front of the mirror, with Carrie wearing a chic white blouse and micro shorts. But it was Romy who stole the show as she struck the sweetest pose in front of the mirror, looking so cute in a floral dress and her hair tied back with a pink hair clip. VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Romy's Peppa Pig-themed birthday party Carrie couldn't help but be amused by her daughter's antics, as she teased in the caption: “I have no idea where she gets that from.” Romy is Carrie's middle child, and the mother-of-three revealed her daughter has the sweetest bond with her older brother Wilf. © Instagram Carrie loved her daughter's playful nature Last month, the political consultant posted a video of Wilfred, four, and Romy, three, “looking for fairies” in their huge family garden. The pair looked so cute as they crossed a wooden plank that created a mini bridge over a small body of water. Romy looked adorable in her pretty pink puff-sleeved dress and matching iridescent pink boots, while Wilfred wore red cargo shorts and a khaki t-shirt. © Instagram Carrie makes dotos about her young daughter As Romy followed her brother, one thing couldn't go unnoticed: their fabulously wild hair. Romy has gorgeous honey blonde hair, just like her mother's, and it flowed freely in the breeze as she set out on her adventure. Romy certainly holds a special place in Carrie's heart and after a recent holiday away from her brood, the star has revealed the sweetest gift for her young daughter. © Instagram Carrie is a proud mother of three children The adorable gift was a traditional Austrian dress, one that Carrie said resembled an outfit she wore as a child, being part Austrian. Captioning a photo of the bright pink and blue dress, Carrie wrote: “And obviously I had to buy this for my daughter. I'm part Austrian (on my mom's side) so I remember having similar outfits when I was little.” SEE: Carrie Johnson's Son Wilf Recreates His Dad Boris' Iconic Zipline Moment WOW: Carrie Johnson Shows Off Her Huge Family Garden in $3.5 Million Mansion Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage By entering your details, you agree to the terms of use of HELLO! magazine. Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .

