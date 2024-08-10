Denny JA: Jokowi-Prabowo, one vote for regional elections in 7 provinces, including Jakarta

Read the news about the 2024 elections Understand the information about the 2024 elections from various news offerings such as videos, opinions, Kompas R&D survey and other contents. Visit the elections page

This was stated by the founder of the Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) Denny Januar Ali, Saturday (10/8/2024), in Jakarta. He said that currently the influence of Jokowi or Jokowi effect offset by Prabowo's influence. Even more, according to him, the two men will not separate at least before the end of this year.

Therefore, even though Jokowi will step down as President of the Republic of Indonesia on October 20, 2024, and Prabowo will then take over the reins of power, both still have one vote in nominating candidates to lead the region in the 2024 regional elections, which will be held simultaneously on November 27.

Denny said Jokowi and Prabowo would have a voice in the seven most strategic provinces, namely North Sumatra, Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java and South Sulawesi. The seven provinces are considered strategic because the region's population covers 70 percent of Indonesia's population. The governors of the seven regions are also considered to have the potential to run as candidates in the 2029 presidential election.

There is no indication that the two personalities have different choices in the seven most strategic areas, he said.

COMPASS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO Gerindra Party Chairman General Prabowo Subianto (center) after receiving a visit from politicians who have put themselves forward as candidates for governor and deputy governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa (right) and Emil Dardak (left) at Prabowo's house on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, Friday (7/6/2024).

Jokowi's influence, Denny continued, can be seen in different segments. In the elite of political parties, Jokowi's influence is still very strong in determining which candidate will get a spot to run in regional elections.

Because no matter how good a candidate is, he will not be able to advance if he does not get a party ticket. Denny gave the example of Anies Baswedan, who will probably not be able to run in the Jakarta legislative elections because he does not have enough support within his political party.

Denny, who met with President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace on Friday (09/08/2024) afternoon, assessed that Jokowi's effect on the party elite was still significant because the deadline for registering candidates for the regional elections was still August 29. At that time, Jokowi was still serving as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Even though he is no longer president, it is believed that Prabowo's growing influence will continue in the same direction. Furthermore, it is believed that the coalition of political parties supporting Prabowo, namely KIM, will become KIM Plus with the additional support of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Jokowi's influence on the voter segment, according to Denny, will not be much different because in the polls, the general level of satisfaction (approval rate) Jokowi is still high. About 78 to 81 percent, from top to bottom. There are still a large number of voters who like him. Those who are very critical and oppositional, active on social networks and on campuses, among educated activists, are limited in number, he said.

Although it is considered important in the thought discourse, academics and activists have no influence on voter behavior and the effects of regional elections.

Denny said that only about 10 percent of people in Indonesia are educated or have higher education. Of this group, activist and critical groups are estimated to account for only 3 percent. So, even though it is considered important in the thought discourse, academics and activists have no influence on voter behavior and the effects of regional elections.

(Academics and activists) are like a hurricane in a jar. It has a great influence on thinking and it is important to hear it to learn democracy and enrich democracy. However, for the impact on the results of general elections and parliamentary elections, this number is too small, he said.

COMPASS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO A banner reading Save Democracy was displayed by a number of activists, academics, students, and other civil society elements during the 805th Kamisan Action in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Thursday (15/2/2024). The 805th Kamisan Action calls for the need to save democracy in the face of the practices of violations occurring in Indonesia, especially in the 2024 elections.

Apart from that, he considers Prabowo and Jokowi's emotional relationship with the majority of their voters to be difficult to disrupt. The relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi is said to be currently in the honeymoon phase, so it seems unlikely that the partnership will break up before the end of this year. “After that (after 2024), we don't know yet,” he said.

Apart from Aceh and West Sumatra, the two provinces where Prabowo Subianto lost in the 2024 presidential election, it is recognized that the influence of Jokowi and Prabowo is not great. However, outside of these two provinces, Denny believes that the candidates for the head of the region will not take a stand against Prabowo and Jokowi. Because it is believed that this situation could reverse and be counterproductive, as happened in the 2024 presidential election.

Children and daughter-in-law

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Charta Politika Indonesia Yunarto Wijaya estimated that Jokowi's effect on the 2024 regional elections will be different from that of the 2024 presidential election because, as he approaches retirement, Jokowi's influence will decrease, while Prabowo's will increase. In addition, (in the simultaneous 2024 regional elections) on November 27, Pak Jokowi will no longer be president, what will be more important is Prabowo's effect. Power Actually he had gone to Pak Prabowo, he said CompassSaturday (10/8/2024).

In the Charta Politika survey, voters tended to follow Prabowo's choice more than Jokowi's. Therefore, as the regional elections draw closer, Prabowo's influence is expected to increase and vice versa with Jokowi's.

However, according to Yunarto, this cannot be ignored. Because in each region, there will be different gradations. In some areas such as East Nusa Tenggara, the Toba region in North Sumatra and Papua, Jokowi's influence is still very strong. For regions such as Sumatra, Sulawesi and Kalimantan, the Prabowo factor is much greater, he added.

He also believes that the support of the KIM Plus coalition alone may not have a big influence on getting votes. The same goes for people close to Jokowi, such as Ms Iriana's personal secretary who is running in the legislative elections in the city of Bogor, West Java, or the sister of Jokowi's personal secretary who is running in the legislative elections in Boyolali, Central Java.

However, according to Yunarto, for Jokowi's son-in-law and children who will run in the regional elections, President Jokowi's influence will still be very strong. So far, Kaesang Pangarep, President Jokowi's youngest son, is expected to be a candidate for deputy governor in the DKI or Central Java regional elections. Then, Bobby Nasution, President Jokowi's son-in-law, was nominated as a candidate for governor in the North Sumatra regional elections.

However, Yunarto said, this support does not only depend on Jokowi's great image, but also on the fact that there are allegations of bias on the part of the authorities, alleged bias on the part of bureaucrats and alleged bias on the part of other state officials. If Kaesang or Bobby falls, the family will certainly mobilize its forces. And this is what caused, in my opinion, Jokowi effect It's still big, he said.

Social assistance is a state instrument that can still have influence. This program is expected to continue until the end of the year and most of those who accept it consider it to be Jokowi's program. Maybe it should be kept together, don't let that happen legacy “Jokowi, at the end of his leadership period, was again accompanied by controversies regarding policies that were politically exploited,” Yunarto added.