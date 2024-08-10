'Angry' Donald Trump lashes out at New York Times over helicopter report





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at The New York Times on Friday, ripping the newspaper's coverage of a wild helicopter story he told during a rambling news conference.

The Republican presidential candidate said at Thursday's news conference that he once crashed in a helicopter with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown during an emergency landing.

Brown has since disputed that claim, calling Trump's version patently false. He told CNN that such an episode with Trump never happened, period.

And I think my memory is probably better than his, Brown said.

Nate Holden, a former Los Angeles City Council member, told Politico he believes the former president confused him with Brown in the story.

In what Maggie Haberman of the Times described as an angry phone call, Trump lambasted the newspaper for its reporting of the news conference and insisted that Brown was the one in the helicopter.

“We have the flight records of the helicopter,” Trump said, adding that the plane landed in a field and that he would likely sue over the Times coverage.

Haberman reported that Trump used a sing-song voice to mock the Times' request for helicopter flight recordings.

The call reportedly came as Trump's plane was diverted due to a mechanical problem before landing safely on his way to a campaign rally Friday in Bozeman, Montana.

Donald Trump criticizes New York Times in article on Truth Social. Donald Trump

He then took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the newspaper and two embattled New York Times reporters for questioning the helicopter story, while reiterating his claim that it was Brown who was on the plane.

So far, they are about as accurate as their other stories about me, wrote Trump, who referred to Haberman as Maggot Hagermann and suggested the newspaper might have to apologize for its reporting.

Trump, in another post on Truth Social, suggested that documents and witnesses could support his version of events regarding the helicopter, without providing evidence through the platform.

